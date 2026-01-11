Anniversary appeal over man murdered in 'callous and merciless attack' in Co. Antrim six years ago

POLICE have issued a renewed appeal for information on the murder of a man in a 'callous and merciless attack' in Co. Antrim six years ago.

Glenn Quinn, 47, was found dead at his home in the Ashleigh Park area of Carrickfergus on January 4, 2020.

It is believed he had been assaulted with baseball bats and had sustained head injuries and a broken arm.

Investigators believe Mr Quinn was attacked by a group of men in the days before his body was discovered and hope a reward of up to £40,000 will prompt someone to come forward.

"We are conscious that this is six long years that his family have continued to suffer without the answers or justice that they deserve," said Detective Inspector Jack Kelly.

"Detectives continue to investigate Mr Quinn's senseless murder, and we remain as steadfast as ever in our dedication to bring those responsible for Glenn's murder to justice.”

'Defenceless'

Mr Quinn, who was terminally ill, is believed to have been attacked by members of the South East Antrim UDA.

Two years ago, the PSNI apologised after a Police Ombudsman's investigation determined police had failed to deal properly with intelligence that Mr Quinn was under threat.

"This was a callous and merciless attack that I believe was premeditated by those involved," said DI Kelly.

"Glenn was a defenceless man and would have suffered a slow and painful death.

"I still believe that there are people out there who know what happened that day and who know who was responsible for the attack.

"Glenn was a much-loved member of the local community and the insurmountable weight of his loss is still felt heavily today by those who knew and loved him.

"The conscience of those with information to share must weigh heavily on them.

"Our request to those people remains the same, please come forward and share any information you have. Help us bring those responsible to justice."

'Kind, decent man'

Crimestoppers have offered a reward of £20,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Mr Quinn's murder.

A separate offer of a further £20,000 continues to be offered by a donor who wishes to remain anonymous.

A statement from Mr Quinn's family said they want those responsible for his death to be brought before the courts.

"Glenn's face is on banners all over his home town, we would ask anyone who holds any information in relation to his cowardly murder to have a look at Glenn, remember the kind, decent man he was and to come forward to police or Crimestoppers," read the statement.

"Glenn did not deserve to have his life taken from him so violently, those responsible must be held accountable."

Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555111.