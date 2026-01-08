Sausage manufacturer invests £2.2m to double capacity and increase exports

A LEADING sausage maker in Northern Ireland will double its operation this year thanks to a £2.2m investment into the business.

Co. Down based McWhinney’s Sausages confirmed this week that it will spend the sum on new equipment to increase productivity and automation.

The family business, which is now being run by the sixth generation of McWhinney’s, supplies sausages to fish and chip shops, hospitality venues and outdoor catering industries across Britain.

The investment is set to significantly increase production capacity at the Bangor-based site by introducing a new spiral freezer and automatic packing line.

These additions to the business are also set to help the company “grow its exports and develop new products” McWhinney’s confirmed, and it is planning to expand its offering into the Republic of Ireland in the future.

Northern Ireland’s Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald was on hand to help announce the investment this week, while visiting the McWhinney’s factory at Balloo Industrial Estate.

“This investment will allow McWhinney’s to double its capacity, automate key processes and boost productivity,” she said.

“I welcome the company’s ambition to grow exports, enhance sustainability, and expand sales across the island.”

She added” “McWhinney’s is a long‑established part of our agri‑food sector, and this investment will support jobs and economic activity across the Ards and North Down area.”

Kevin McWhinney, Managing Director at McWhinney’s Sausages, said the new equipment, which is being supported by Invest NI’s Agri-Food Investment Initiative, marks a “significant step” for the business.

“A new spiral freezer will allow us to repurpose our existing freezer into a dedicated retail packing line, enabling us to enter the retail market,” he explained.

“This will significantly increase our turnover, help us to increase innovation and open up new opportunities in the Republic of Ireland and further afield.”

Mr McWhinney added: “Since we moved to Bangor in 1994, we have focused entirely on wholesale business.

“It’s exciting to revisit our retail roots on an increased scale and serve the public directly as we did since 1898.”

Invest NI has offered McWhinney's Sausages £612k towards the investment.

“McWhinney’s significant investment in new equipment and automation will enable it to increase productivity, to meet supplier demand, grow its exports and boost sustainability,” Brendan McGuigan, Director of Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering at Invest NI, said.

“As well as increasing sales in the ROI market, our trade team is helping the company to explore new European markets such as Spain.

“The company’s increased output will help it to capitalise on these opportunities and create room for further product innovation as its automation increases.”

As part of the project, McWhinney’s will introduce environmentally friendly equipment and fully recyclable packaging.

The company will also create four new jobs over the next two years, including a floor supervisor, sales executive, and two production operatives.