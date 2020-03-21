Airline boss Willie Walsh defers retirement and takes pay cut amid virus crisis
Business

Airline boss Willie Walsh defers retirement and takes pay cut amid virus crisis

WILLIE WALSH, the CEO of International Airline Group which owns British Airways, Aer Lingus and Iberia, has deferred his retirement and taken a pay cut.

The announcement came as it became apparent the airline industry faces an unprecedented crisis due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Dublin man Walsh was due to retire this week, but as the airline business now faces widespread bankruptcies due to the consequences of the coronavirus, he has agreed to stay on.

The news of Walsh’s pay cut was first reported by Sky News and came as the crisis deepened.

Walsh earns something in the region of £71,000 per month.

Advertisement

This will be cut by around £14,000 per month while he remains in the job.

The ongoing closure of much of the world's airspace and Walsh’s declaration that he will remain in his post until the coronavirus threat reduces, means he may be CEO for many months to come.

Meanwhile the British government has pledged support for the industry.

The transport secretary Grant Shapps said last week: "Coronavirus is having a crippling impact on the aviation industry and we cannot allow it to force world-leading, well-run, profitable firms out of business.

"We are extremely grateful to airport and airline teams who are continuing to help passengers get home safely.

"We stand firmly behind the sector and expect to announce a series of support measures shortly."

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is in continuing discussions with the transport secretary to see how best to address this existential threat to many airlines.

Advertisement

Undoubtedly some airlines will fail, and air transport could be facing a complete realignment.

Many smaller budget airlines were already operating on very thin profit margins, and the COVID-19 crisis could be the final blow for some of them.

Walsh, who began his career as a cadet pilot with Aer Lingus, is the latest in a series of prominent airline executives - including Virgin Atlantic’s Shai Weiss -to agree to salary cuts due to the severity of the situation facing world transport.

See More: British Airways, Coronavirus, International Airline Group, Willie Walsh

Related

Qatar Airways acquires stake in company bidding to take over Aer Lingus
Business 5 years ago

Qatar Airways acquires stake in company bidding to take over Aer Lingus

By: Nemesha Balasundaram

Technology trends for businesses to look out for in 2020
Business 1 month ago

Technology trends for businesses to look out for in 2020

By: Harry Brent

Leading aparthotel group confident for 2020 with new openings on the horizon
Business 1 month ago

Leading aparthotel group confident for 2020 with new openings on the horizon

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

RTÉ to broadcast school lessons on TV for children during the coronavirus lockdown
News 3 hours ago

RTÉ to broadcast school lessons on TV for children during the coronavirus lockdown

By: Jack Beresford

Motorcyclist killed in two-vehicle collision in Co Down
News 3 hours ago

Motorcyclist killed in two-vehicle collision in Co Down

By: Jack Beresford

Gardaí asking public for help in finding missing Waterford man
News 4 hours ago

Gardaí asking public for help in finding missing Waterford man

By: Jack Beresford

Betty Ryan - A retraction and apology
News 4 hours ago

Betty Ryan - A retraction and apology

By: Jack Beresford

Sean Cox returns home nearly two years on from Anfield attack
News 8 hours ago

Sean Cox returns home nearly two years on from Anfield attack

By: Jack Beresford