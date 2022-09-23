ALDI signs €8.5m to bring Irish confectionaries worldwide

ALDI Ireland has agreed two new deals with Irish-based suppliers Broderick’s Handmade Cakery and Cookie Dó, worth a total of €8.5m, paving the way for Irish confectionaries to be sold around the world.

The new deal with Dublin-based Broderick’s, worth €7.5 million, will see the company continue to supply all ALDI’s Irish and UK stores, while the company will now also supply 300 ALDI stores in the US, with its Irish-made quality desserts.

The new deal means Broderick’s Slices will be available as a Specialbuy in 300 of ALDI’s US Stores, while the company’s new Pouches product will also be available in the US as part of an initial trial. Broderick’s products will go on sale in ALDI’s US stores from October 2022.

In Ireland, Broderick’s Specially Selected Hand Finished Slices, Specially Selected Tubs, and Brownies will be on sale in ALDI’s 152 stores while 970 UK stores will continue to stock the brands’ Specially Selected Hand Finished Slices, Tubs and Mini Bites. Established in 1983 and based in Dublin 24, Broderick’s currently employs 105 people in its family-run business.

ALDI has also extended its contract with Cookie Dó in a deal worth approximately €1m, which will see the company continue to supply ALDI into 2023.

Based in Tallaght, Cookie Dó’s Classic Chocolate Chip and Triple Chocolate cookies, as well as a brand-new White Chocolate Chip flavour, will be available at ALDI’s 152 stores in Ireland.

Cookie Dó have been supplying ALDI since first entering the Grow with ALDI programme in 2021, the ALDI-developed initiative designed to assist Irish suppliers develop their brand and grow their business.

One of the top five performing products on the programme, ALDI’s support has allowed the company to invest in new machinery and a state-of-the-art production facility, resulting in improved efficiency and sustainability in production.

Announcing the new contracts, Niall O’Connor, ALDI Ireland Group Managing Director, said:

“Broderick’s has supplied our Irish stores for almost seven years now, while Cookie Dó has been a popular addition to our range since 2021. Their confectionary products have proven extremely popular with ALDI customers. We are delighted to commit €8.5m to further extend these partnerships, which will also give Broderick’s access to the US market for the first time through their listing in 300 ALDI US stores. At ALDI, we are committed to supporting our Irish producers, meaning our customers can enjoy the very best products Ireland has to offer, and our suppliers can reach new markets with their produce.”

Welcoming the announcement, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue TD, stated:

“ALDI’s continued commitment to Irish suppliers is a welcome support to producers right around the country. With ALDI’s support, Irish producers have an opportunity to grow their businesses, create employment, supporting economic activity across Ireland. I’m delighted to be part of this €8.5m announcement with Broderick’s and Cookie Dó, which will allow them to develop their businesses and bring top quality Irish produce to households in Ireland and internationally, with ALDI’s support.”