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Award-winning Irish animation studio to open office in Manchester
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Award-winning Irish animation studio to open office in Manchester

Andrew Kavanagh, CEO and Founder of Kavaleer Productions (Image: Mark Stedman / RollingNews.ie)

AN AWARD-WINNING Irish animation studio has expanded into Britain with the opening of a new office in Manchester.

Dublin-based Kavaleer Productions has produced Apple TV's Emmy Award-winning Wonder Pets: In the City and CBBC's Boy Girl Dog Cat Mouse Cheese.

The company said Manchester was its first choice for an overseas office as it prepares to start work on a new international preschool animated series.

"Manchester was always our first choice for our expansion into the UK," said Andrew Kavanagh, CEO and Founder of Kavaleer Productions.

"An existing animation skills base, BBC Children's and ITV's kids' division at nearby MediaCityUK, outstanding universities producing industry-ready graduates, everything pointed here.

"But beyond the commercial logic, the culture and energy of the city was what really sealed it."

Manchester's creative hub

The new office, which will see the creation of 20 jobs, will be based at Campfield, Manchester's creative and technology campus.

The site will serve as a sister studio to the Dublin operation, which employs 100 staff across multiple production pipelines.

The news comes as Kavaleer prepares to being work on a new international preschool animated series developed in collaboration with Norway's Klipp Fiction and Epic Storyworlds of Canada.

The production gets underway next month and is set to launch in 2027.

"Greater Manchester has one of the UK's most vibrant creative sectors, built over many years and rooted in our rich cultural heritage," said Joe Manning, Managing Director of Invest Manchester.

"Kavaleer's decision to establish its UK base here and join the growing creative cluster at Campfield is a strong vote of confidence in both the region and our capabilities in media production, creating new opportunities to develop and deliver content for global audiences."

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See More: Dublin, Kavaleer Productions, Manchester

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