Jobs boost for Tyrrelstown as Tesco opens new superstore with eye on sustainability

TESCO has opened a new superstore in Tyrrelstown, Dublin 15, creating 65 jobs for the community.

The new store, the company's 194th in Ireland, has been designed with sustainability in mind and features energy-efficient lighting and modern fridges to help reduce energy use.

Around 20 per cent of the store's power will be provided by 220 solar panels on the roof.

The store is also keen to become an established part of the Tyrrelstown community and has already begun supporting local schools, charities and organisations.

"This is a big moment for me and the new team that's come together to serve our customers here in Tyrrelstown," said Store Manager Oisín Gartlan.

"We're excited to welcome everyone to our fabulous new store and we cannot wait to get to know, and become part of, the local community."

The 22,000 sq. ft store offers customers a modern retail space with a wide range of Irish food and drink products as well as local favourites such as Tayto, Freshways, Keelings and Golden Bake.

It also includes Tesco's F&F fashion range, a Tesco mobile phone shop, in‑store bakery, off‑licence and a DRS machine.

'Vote of confidence'

The store has been twinned with Ladyswell National School in Mulhuddart as part of Tesco's Stronger Starts initiative to provide free healthy fresh foods to support families in need.

Through the Tesco Community Fund, the store's first donations will go to Tyrrelstown GAA, Tyrrelstown Karate Club and Foróige Tyrrelstown.

The store will also participate in Tesco's food surplus redistribution programme, working with FoodCloud and OLIO Food Waste Heroes to ensure good food never goes to waste.

In addition, the team will support Tesco's charity partner, the Children's Health Foundation, which helps sick children in CHI hospitals at Crumlin, Temple Street, Tallaght and Connolly.

"I'm delighted to see Tesco open its doors in Tyrrelstown, creating 65 new local jobs for the community," said Minister for Public Expenditure and local Fianna Fáil TD Jack Chambers.

"This is a vote of confidence for the area. The new store will offer shoppers more choice while supporting the continued development of Tyrrelstown.

"I look forward to Tesco becoming an active part of our community."

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