PureGym confirms date it will open first gym in ‘iconic spot’ in Ireland

GYM operator PureGym has confirmed plans to launch in the Irish market.

The British-founded chain, which operates more than 700 gyms worldwide, will open its first Irish-based gym in Dublin in early 2027.

“We are thrilled to be opening in the Republic of Ireland, a country with a rich history of sport, exercise and activity,” PureGym Group CEO Alex Wood said this week.

“Dublin is an iconic city and a great place for us to start in this exciting new market,” he added.

“Today’s news marks an important milestone in our mission to inspire healthier nations by bringing high-quality, low-cost fitness to an even wider audience, at affordable prices,” Wood explained.

“Whether gym-goers prefer lifting, stretching, sprinting or are starting from scratch - we’ll provide the space, the kit and the support to help them achieve their goals.

“The PureGym brand will be in Dublin in early 2027 and we can’t wait to get started.”

The Leeds-headquartered chain currently has 460 clubs in the UK as well as operations in Switzerland, Denmark and in the Middle East.

It entered the US market in 2024 with the acquisition of Blink Fitness.

The $121m deal saw it acquire 67 gyms in New York, New Jersey and in Pennsylvania, which were rebranded under the PureGym banner in 2025.

While its Irish expansion will began in central Dublin, the company plans further growth “across the region” as it builds its presence in Ireland.

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