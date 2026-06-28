Online investment platform Trading 212 to establish European hub in Dublin

ONLINE investment platform Trading 212 has announced plans to establish a European hub in Dublin, creating 40 high-value roles over the next three years.

The Dublin office, which will be located at Sobo Works, Windmill Lane, will serve as a strategic EU regulatory and capital markets hub within the firm's post-Brexit multi-hub operating model.

From the Irish capital, the company will support core regulated activities across risk, compliance, trading, operations and technology.

"Dublin is central to Trading 212's international growth," said Michael Byrne, CEO of Trading 212 Ireland.

Headquartered in London, Trading 212 is a privately-held investment brokerage known for its mobile-first, commission-free trading platform across stocks, ETFs (Exchange-Traded Funds), CFDs (Contract for Differences) and savings products.

It was founded in 2004 with the aim of making the financial markets accessible to everyone.

The company currently employs more than 750 people globally and serves in excess of 5m customers across Britain, the EU, Australia and other international markets.

The job roles to be created in Dublin will include specialist positions across trading, risk, compliance, finance, technology and operations.

The team will play a critical role in delivering and supporting a multi-asset execution function, helping to strengthen the company's European-regulated operations and governance capabilities.

Ireland a thriving ecosystem for fintech

"As our hub for equity, ETF and CFD execution, Ireland gives us world-class regulatory infrastructure, deep talent and a position bridging Europe's two most important financial markets," said Byrne.

"From here, we are scaling what Trading 212 does best: commission-free investing for everyone.

"We launched the first zero-commission stock trading service in the UK and Europe, removing the barriers that kept everyday people out of the markets and unlocking the stock market for millions.

"Today, over 5m clients use Trading 212 to build wealth every day: investing in thousands of stocks and ETFs from as little as €1 with fractional shares, automating their savings and trading 24/5, all via a free, smart, easy-to-use App."

The investment will establish Trading 212 Markets (Ireland) Limited as a key European hub for the business, following its authorisation by the Central Bank of Ireland in December 2025.

The move has been supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland.

"Ireland has built a thriving ecosystem for financial services and technology companies, underpinned by a highly-skilled workforce and a culture of innovation," said Michael Lohan, CEO of IDA Ireland.

"Trading 212's decision to invest here further strengthens our fintech cluster and highlights our competitive offering internationally."

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