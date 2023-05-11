‘Bright future’ for important Irish tourist attractions following local authority handover

A RANGE of iconic tourist attractions located in Ireland have been formally handed over to their local authority.

Clare County Council will now manage, develop and promote Bunratty Castle & Folk Park, Craggaunowen Bronze Age Park, Knappogue Castle & Gardens, and the Cliffs of Moher Experience gift shop.

The sites were all previously operated by Shannon Heritage, part of the Shannon Airport Group, which has been managing Irish visitor attractions since it was founded in 1963.

Shannon Heritage DAC and its 90 staff have also been transferred to the local authority in the deal, with the brand now becoming a subsidiary company of Clare County Council.

The formal handover of the sites was made on May 8.

Councilor Tony O’Brien, Cathaoirleach of Clare County Council, has described the transfer of the sites as a “milestone moment for Clare tourism as, for the first time, Clare’s most popular tourist attractions will all be managed by one single authority".

“The road to securing this transfer has been long but will prove to have been worth it for both tourism in the county and the local economy,” he said.

“Clare County Council’s proven track record of delivering for Clare tourism is matched by the decades of experience and dedication of Shannon Heritage workers who can now look forward to an exciting new chapter for Clare tourism and a brighter future for these important visitor attractions,” he added.

The Clare based attractions now join the council’s existing portfolio, which includes the Cliffs of Moher Experience, Loop Head Lighthouse, Vandeleur Walled Gardens and the Inis Cealtra Visitor Experience.

Commenting on the transfer, Pat Dowling, Chief Executive of Clare County Council, said: “Clare County Council is committed to the future development of the four sites and their integration into a tourism portfolio that boasts some of Ireland’s best known visitor attractions.

“This transfer allows for the development a broad, ambitious and quality tourism product and brand for County Clare, one that reflects the scope and ambition of the County Clare Tourism Strategy 2030.”

He added: “I wish to acknowledge the government for making necessary funding commitments that will enable Clare County Council to undertake the significant remediation works required at the sites,” added Mr. Dowling.

Conal Henry, Chairperson of The Shannon Airport Group, said: “I want to express my gratitude to our team at The Shannon Airport Group and to Clare County Council who have worked tirelessly to make this complex transfer happen.

“The support of Government has been most welcome.

“Most of all, though, I want to thank our colleagues at Shannon Heritage and to wish them every success for this exciting new chapter.”

Mary Considine, CEO of The Shannon Airport Group, added: “This is the start of a new era in the rich history of Shannon Heritage as Clare County Council now officially become the custodians of these nationally important sites."