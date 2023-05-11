‘Bright future’ for important Irish tourist attractions following local authority handover
Business

‘Bright future’ for important Irish tourist attractions following local authority handover

A RANGE of iconic tourist attractions located in Ireland have been formally handed over to their local authority.

Clare County Council will now manage, develop and promote Bunratty Castle & Folk Park, Craggaunowen Bronze Age Park, Knappogue Castle & Gardens, and the Cliffs of Moher Experience gift shop.

The sites were all previously operated by Shannon Heritage, part of the Shannon Airport Group, which has been managing Irish visitor attractions since it was founded in 1963.

Shannon Heritage DAC and its 90 staff have also been transferred to the local authority in the deal, with the brand now becoming a subsidiary company of Clare County Council.

The formal handover of the sites was made on May 8.

Councilor Tony O’Brien, Cathaoirleach of Clare County Council, has described the transfer of the sites as a “milestone moment for Clare tourism as, for the first time, Clare’s most popular tourist attractions will all be managed by one single authority".

“The road to securing this transfer has been long but will prove to have been worth it for both tourism in the county and the local economy,” he said.

“Clare County Council’s proven track record of delivering for Clare tourism is matched by the decades of experience and dedication of Shannon Heritage workers who can now look forward to an exciting new chapter for Clare tourism and a brighter future for these important visitor attractions,” he added.

Pictured at Bunratty Castle & Folk Park at the official handover of the Clare assets of Shannon Heritage to Clare County Council; L-R Cllr. Tony O’Brien, Cathaoirleach of Clare County Council; Pat Dowling, Chief Executive of Clare County Council; Conal Henry, Chairperson, The Shannon Airport Group; and Mary Considine, CEO, The Shannon Airport Group (Pic: Eamon Ward)

The Clare based attractions now join the council’s existing portfolio, which includes the Cliffs of Moher Experience, Loop Head Lighthouse, Vandeleur Walled Gardens and the Inis Cealtra Visitor Experience.

Commenting on the transfer, Pat Dowling, Chief Executive of Clare County Council, said: “Clare County Council is committed to the future development of the four sites and their integration into a tourism portfolio that boasts some of Ireland’s best known visitor attractions.

“This transfer allows for the development a broad, ambitious and quality tourism product and brand for County Clare, one that reflects the scope and ambition of the County Clare Tourism Strategy 2030.”

He added: “I wish to acknowledge the government for making necessary funding commitments that will enable Clare County Council to undertake the significant remediation works required at the sites,” added Mr. Dowling.

Conal Henry, Chairperson of The Shannon Airport Group, said: “I want to express my gratitude to our team at The Shannon Airport Group and to Clare County Council who have worked tirelessly to make this complex transfer happen.

“The support of Government has been most welcome.

“Most of all, though, I want to thank our colleagues at Shannon Heritage and to wish them every success for this exciting new chapter.”

Mary Considine, CEO of The Shannon Airport Group, added: “This is the start of a new era in the rich history of Shannon Heritage as Clare County Council now officially become the custodians of these nationally important sites."

See More: Clare, Clare County Council, Ireland, Shannon Heritage, Tourist Attractions

Related

More than one million visitors enjoyed Cliffs of Moher experience in 2022
Business 3 months ago

More than one million visitors enjoyed Cliffs of Moher experience in 2022

By: Irish Post

Doonbeg tourism bookings 'soaring by 30%' after visit by US President Donald Trump
News 3 years ago

Doonbeg tourism bookings 'soaring by 30%' after visit by US President Donald Trump

By: Aidan Lonergan

Irish hotel group builds solar farm to power entire property portfolio
Business 3 hours ago

Irish hotel group builds solar farm to power entire property portfolio

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Laura Whitmore launches stunning new summer-ready fashion range for high street store
Life & Style 2 hours ago

Laura Whitmore launches stunning new summer-ready fashion range for high street store

By: Fiona Audley

Family's disappointment as former RUC officer won't be prosecuted over fatal shooting of unarmed man
News 14 hours ago

Family's disappointment as former RUC officer won't be prosecuted over fatal shooting of unarmed man

By: Gerard Donaghy

Suspicious object in Co. Tyrone security alert confirmed as 'elaborate hoax'
News 15 hours ago

Suspicious object in Co. Tyrone security alert confirmed as 'elaborate hoax'

By: Gerard Donaghy

Travel 17 hours ago

By: Phil Campion

The Stardust — a tragedy made worse by class issues
Comment 17 hours ago

The Stardust — a tragedy made worse by class issues

By: Joe Horgan