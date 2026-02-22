Image released of 'ruthless' attempted murder scene in Belfast as £20,000 reward offered

POLICE investigating the 'ruthless' attempted murder of a man in Belfast last year have released an image of the crime scene as they appeal for information one year on from the attack.

The appeal is also being backed by a renewed reward of up to £20,000 from the charity Crimestoppers.

The man was shot last February as he was sitting in a car in the west of the city at around 10.30am.

"This was a planned and shocking act of cold-blooded criminality and one which has absolutely no place in today's society," said Detective Inspector Gina Quinn of the PSNI.

'Broad daylight'

The victim, then aged 49, was shot as he sat inside a white Skoda Octavia taxi in the Bell Steel Manor area of West Belfast.

"The attack, which took place on a Sunday morning, February 23 in 2025, was a ruthless and targeted attack with one intention — to take a man's life," said DI Quinn.

"It took place in broad daylight, in a busy area of west Belfast, where any passer-by could also have been seriously injured or killed.

"Today, I am releasing an image that shows that scene, along with the victim's vehicle.

"We believe that two gunmen approached the taxi, on foot, from a path that runs between the Glenwood and Laurelbank areas.

"One male was in dark clothing, while the second was wearing a hi-vis yellow jacket.

"A number of shots were fired at the victim. This was at approximately 10.25am.

"The two then made off on foot, via the same path, crossing the Stewartstown Road and entering the Glasvey area. At this stage, the hi-vis jacket has been removed.

"They then crossed the Twinbrook Road, before entering the Gardenmore Road area just before 10.40am."

'Determination'

During subsequent searches in the Glasvey area, police recovered firearms, a baseball cap and a jacket they believe was worn by one of the gunmen.

However, they are now appealing to the public for further information, stressing that Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously.

The charity is offering a reward of up to £20,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of anyone linked to the attempted murder.

"It's now one year on but please be assured that our determination to bring those responsible to justice remains steadfast," said DI Quinn.

She added: "I am taking this opportunity to reiterate our appeal to anyone with information, or who may have seen or captured footage of the attack or those movements before or after the attack, to do the right thing and contact detectives on 101."

Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org

