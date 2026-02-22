Woman charged with attempted murder after stabbing incident in Co. Armagh

A WOMAN has been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing incident in Co. Armagh.

On Saturday evening, police responded to an incident in the Lord Lurgan Park area on Lurgan.

A man was taken to hospital for treatment, while a woman was arrested.

Police have now confirmed that a 25-year-old woman has been charged with attempted murder.

The woman is expected to appear before Lisburn Magistrates' Court tomorrow (Monday), February 23.

As is usual procedure, the charge will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

