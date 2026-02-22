Woman arrested after man left in critical condition following Co. Dublin assault

A WOMAN has been arrested after a man was left in a critical condition following an assault in Co. Dublin.

The incident occurred at Lealand Road in Clondalkin, Dublin 22 at around 8am on Saturday.

The man, aged in his 50s, is being treated at James Connolly Memorial Hospital in Blanchardstown, where his condition is described as critical.

The woman, aged in her 30s, is currently being detained at a garda station in Dublin under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Gardai have appealed for any witnesses to the incident to contact them.

Anyone who was in the area of Lealand Road between 7.30am and 8.30am on Saturday, and who may have any information or relevant camera footage, is asked to contact gardai.

Anyone with information can contact Clondalkin Street Garda Station on 01 666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today.