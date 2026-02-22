O'Neill defends Kasper Schmeichel ahead of Hibs game after Celtic keeper booed during Stuttgart loss

AHEAD of Sunday's Scottish Premiership meeting with Hibs, Celtic boss Martin O'Neill has leapt to the defence of goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

The Premier League winner with Leicester City was at fault for two goals in the 4-1 Europa League home defeat to Stuttgart on Thursday that all but ends Celtic's interest in the competition.

Schmeichel, 39, was booed by some of the home fans during the defeat and has made other notable errors during his second season with the club.

As well as shouldering much of the blame for the first and third goals against the Germans, Schmeichel was at fault for the opener against Braga in October.

Meanwhile, he gifted possession to Motherwell for their second goal in Celtic's 2-0 defeat at Fir Park in December.

The Dane also came under scrutiny for both goals as Bologna fought back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 against Celtic last month.

'Schmeichel has done exceptionally well'

However, O'Neill suggested Schmeichel's critics were selective in their criticism and were forgetting the positive contribution the keeper has made.

Indeed, in the aforementioned Bologna game, Schmeichel also made a string of impressive saves as 10-man Celtic faced a staggering 36 shots on goal, with 10 on target.

O'Neill himself highlighted Schmeichel's performance against Feyenoord in November that moved Celtic into the play-off places, saying that if it wasn't for the keeper, Celtic wouldn't even have reached the play-offs to face Stuttgart.

"We played Feyenoord in a game that we probably had to win," said the manager after Thursday's match.

"It was 1-1 at the time and he made an unbelievable save, otherwise we wouldn't be here playing tonight.

"This is a team game and we all have to deal with it."

O'Neill was cagey as to whether he would contemplate starting Viljami Sinisalo on Sunday, suggesting doing so was not an indication of a loss of faith in Schmeichel as he has already started the Finn in some games when rotating his squad.

The manager added: "Kasper Schmeichel has played so many games, he's had some dips in his time, and he's come roaring back.

"Kasper Schmeichel has done exceptionally well for me in my time here."

Hibs challenge

Sunday's opponents Hibs are looking to build on last season's impressive form that saw them finish third and were the top scorers outside Celtic and Rangers.

They're currently in fifth behind the Glasgow pair as well as Motherwell and league leaders Hearts but will see today's trip to Celtic as an opportunity to close the gap on fourth-placed Well.

They lost top scorer Kieron Bowie — reportedly a target for Celtic — to Italian side Hellas Verona in January but still pose a goal threat through Irish winger Jamie McGrath.

New signing Ante Suto has notched two goals in three games so far, while Martin Boyle and Elie Youan have weighed in with important strikes this season.

Whether it's Schmeichel or Sinisalo in goal, Celtic will face a tough challenge from Hibs, who have already taken a point from Celtic Park this season.

A win for the Hoops is essential after Hearts extended their lead at the top of the table through their 1-0 win over Falkirk yesterday.

With Europe all but over except in the eyes of the most optimistic fans, the league and Scottish Cup take on even more significance for Celtic.

Despite the looming trip to Stuttgart, expect O'Neill to put out a strong side against Hibs this afternoon.

However, whether Schmeichel is part of the starting XI or not may be an indicator of the Dane's short and long-term future at the club.

