Arrest after teenage girl dies in Co. Meath hit-and-run incident

A MAN has been arrested after a teenage girl died following a hit-and-run incident in Co. Meath.

The collision occurred on the N51 Slane Road, Navan at around 8.20pm on Saturday.

"A 16-year-old female pedestrian was hit by a car, which failed to remain at the scene," read a statement from An Garda Síochána.

"The girl was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Drogheda but was later pronounced dead.

"A male in his 20s has since been arrested in connection with the investigation."

Gardaí are now appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them.

Road users with camera footage, who were travelling in the area between 8pm and 8.45pm, are asked to make the footage available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Navan Garda Station on 046 9036100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

