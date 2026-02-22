'Unimaginable loss' as three people die in Co. Armagh collision

THREE people have died following a road traffic collision in Co. Tyrone.

The three-vehicle collision occurred in the Armagh Road area of Moy last night.

It brings to seven the number of people who died on Ireland's roads on Saturday.

Sinn Féin councillor John Óg O'Kane described the tragedy as an 'unimaginable loss', while party colleague Dáire Hughes said it was 'devastating'.

At around 10.20pm last night, police received a report of a three-vehicle collision involving a red BMW, a grey Volkswagen and a white Audi.

"Officers attended, along with colleagues from other emergency services, however, two men, aged 31 and 48, and a woman, aged 23, were sadly pronounced deceased at the scene," said Assistant Chief Constable Davy Beck.

"Four other people sustained injuries, three of whom are receiving medical treatment."

'Sincerest sympathies'

Speaking this afternoon, Cllr O'Kane said his thoughts were with those affected as well as the first responders.

"I'm very sorry to hear about the accident on Moy Road in Armagh," he said.

"My thoughts are with the families and friends of the three people who lost their lives — it's an unimaginable loss.

"It's also important to acknowledge the emergency services who attended the scene.

"The teams from the Police Service of Northern Ireland, Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service respond to incidents like this with professionalism and compassion, often facing very distressing circumstances.

"Situations like these can stay with responders long after the scene is cleared and they deserve recognition and support for the difficult work they do."

Mr Hughes, MP for Newry & Armagh, added: "Devastating news that three people have lost their lives in a crash last night on the Armagh Road, near Moy.

"Our sincerest sympathies to the families and friends of those who died in this immense tragedy and to the affected communities.

"Ar dheis Dé go raibh a n-anamacha."

The PSNI has said inquiries are continuing and urged anyone who witnessed the incident or who has relevant dashcam footage to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1654 of February 21.

Also on Saturday, a man and woman, both aged in their 40s, died in a two-vehicle collision in Co. Waterford at around midday.

At around 8,15pm, a woman in her 80s died following a single-vehicle collision in Eyrecourt, Co. Galway, while shortly after, a 16-year-old girl died in a hit-and-run incident in Co. Meath.

