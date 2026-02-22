Two men charged over Dublin assault as victim is identified
News

Two men charged over Dublin assault as victim is identified

The assault occurred on Cope Street in Temple Bar (Image: Sasko Lazarov / RollingNews.ie)

TWO people have been charged over an assault in Dublin's Temple Bar area that has left a man in a critical condition in hospital.

The incident occurred on Cope Street, Dublin 2, on Wednesday, February 18 at 12.30am.

Gardaí had previously appealed to the public for help identifying the victim and on Friday released an image of a tattoo on his arm.

On Saturday, they revealed they had now identified the man, who remains in a critical condition at Beaumont Hospital.

Two men, aged in their 20s and 30s, were arrested on Friday in connection with the investigation.

They have since been charged and are due to appear in court on Monday.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for any witnesses to the incident to contact them.

Anyone who was in the area of Cope Street between midnight and 1am and who may have any information about the incident is asked to contact investigating gardaí.

Gardaí can be contacted at Pearse Street Garda Station on 01 666 9000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today.

See More: Dublin, Temple Bar

Related
News 3 days ago

Hundreds protest in Dublin in support of venue subject to legal action from neighbouring hotel over noise issue

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 3 days ago

Gardaí appeal for help in finding man missing from Dublin

By: Gerard Donaghy

Entertainment 1 week ago

Brenda Fricker set to be awarded Freedom of the City of Dublin

By: Fiona Audley

Latest
Culture 1 day ago

Conor Gadd on opening Burro and bringing Irish hospitality to the heart of London

By: Mark Murphy

News 2 days ago

Sinn Féin TD claims she was asked to step down from Drogheda United role following Israel criticism

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 3 days ago

Sinn Féin says property prices continuing to 'spiral out of control' as average Dublin house price hits €500,000

By: Gerard Donaghy

Football 3 days ago

Celtic manager and former Ireland boss Martin O'Neill inducted into LMA Hall of Fame

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 3 days ago

'A good friend to Ireland': Irish political figures pay tribute to late Rev. Jesse Jackson

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 3 days ago

Man in critical condition after two injured in Co. Cavan hit-and-run incident

By: Gerard Donaghy