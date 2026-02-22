Two men charged over Dublin assault as victim is identified

TWO people have been charged over an assault in Dublin's Temple Bar area that has left a man in a critical condition in hospital.

The incident occurred on Cope Street, Dublin 2, on Wednesday, February 18 at 12.30am.

Gardaí had previously appealed to the public for help identifying the victim and on Friday released an image of a tattoo on his arm.

On Saturday, they revealed they had now identified the man, who remains in a critical condition at Beaumont Hospital.

Two men, aged in their 20s and 30s, were arrested on Friday in connection with the investigation.

They have since been charged and are due to appear in court on Monday.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for any witnesses to the incident to contact them.

Anyone who was in the area of Cope Street between midnight and 1am and who may have any information about the incident is asked to contact investigating gardaí.

Gardaí can be contacted at Pearse Street Garda Station on 01 666 9000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

