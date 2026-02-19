An Post releases new stamps celebrating the iconic Aran jumper

AN POST has released new stamps celebrating one of Ireland's iconic and unique fashion staples — the Aran jumper.

The cable-patterned garments were originally hand-knitted with unscoured wool that retained its natural oils to make it water resistant.

Taking their name from the Aran Islands in Co. Galway, where they were an essential item for fisherman, they have since become popular around the world.

Celebrities such as Elvis Presley, Steve McQueen and Marilyn Monroe have all been pictured wearing Aran jumpers.

An Post has released two stamps, designed by artist Sally Caulwell, celebrating the jumpers.

The N stamp for domestic post features a partially-finished jumper with needles and wool, while the W stamp for worldwide postage shows a completed jumper.

The stamps are available from today, either individually or as a sheet of four.

"The Aran jumper has always been one of the most prized garments in Irish households," said Julie Gill, Commercial Marketing Director, Mails & Parcels at An Post.

"This stamp issue celebrates the heritage of islands that are rich in culture and storytelling.

"It also recognises the enduring love and attention Aran jumpers continue to receive from the global fashion industry, renewed once more by people looking for sustainable and long-lasting fashion.

"At An Post, supporting SMEs is at the heart of everything we do.

"We are working continuously to support small businesses dedicated to Irish knitwear, promoting Irish craft and sustainable fashion to reach new, international audiences."