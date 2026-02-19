Gardaí release tattoo clue in bid to identify man left in critical condition following Temple Bar assault

GARDAÍ are attempting to identify a man left hospitalised following an alleged assault in Dublin's Temple Bar area by releasing details of the victim's tattoo.

The incident occurred in Cope Street, Dublin 2 at around 12.30am on Wednesday.

The man, whose age is unknown, is being treated at Beaumont Hospital, where his condition is described as critical.

"Gardaí have sought the assistance of the public in identifying the victim, who has a tattoo on the inside of his right forearm," read a statement from gardaí.

"The tattoo is described as a blue and white flag with the words 'Ceol is Beatha', meaning 'Music is Life'.

"Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to contact them.

"Anyone who was in the area of Cope Street between midnight and 1am, and who may have any information about the incident, is asked to contact investigating gardaí.

"Anyone with camera footage (including mobile phone and dash-cam footage) is asked to make it available."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Pearse Street Garda Station on 01 666 9000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today.