Man and woman die in Co. Waterford collision

TWO people have died following a two-vehicle road traffic collision in Co. Waterford.

Two other people were injured in the collision, which occurred yesterday on the Tramore Road (R675) at Robin Hill, Tramore.

Gardaí are now appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the collision, which involved a van and a car, at around midday on Saturday.

"The occupants of the car, a man and a woman, both in their 40s, were pronounced deceased at the scene," read a statement from gardaí.

"Their remains have been removed to University Hospital Waterford, where post-mortem examinations will take place in due course. The Coroner has been notified.

"The occupants of the van, a man (50s) and a juvenile male, were taken to University Hospital Waterford for treatment of injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

"Garda Forensic Collision Investigators have completed a technical examination of the scene and the road has been reopened."

Road users who may have camera footage and were travelling in the area between 11.45am and 12.15pm are asked to make the footage available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tramore Garda Station on (051) 391620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today.