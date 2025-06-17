Businessman Dermot Smurfit receives honorary degree from Trinity College Dublin

BUSINESSMAN and philanthropist Dermot Smurfit has been awarded an honorary degree from Trinity College Dublin (TCD).

The entrepreneur, with his brother Michael, built the family packaging firm, Jefferson Smurfit, into one of Ireland’s most successful and internationally acclaimed public companies.

Today it is the largest paper and packaging producer in the world.

Now in his 80s, and retired from executive management, Mr Smurfit continues to invest in businesses and sits as a non-executive director on a number of company boards.

He is among Trinity College Dublin’s “most generous benefactors”, although he “does not like to publicise his giving” the college said this week.

“While preferring not to publicize his giving and averse to public recognition, he has been an exceptionally generous supporter of initiatives in health and higher education over decades,” a university spokesperson confirmed as they awarded him an honorary degree of the University of Dublin at TCD.

Anna Chahoud, Public Orator of the University of Dublin, said Mr Smurfit had “always embraced challenges, including the all-important task of saving companies and jobs. This is a man who cares for people and for a just cause.”

"To us, he is an invaluable benefactor and advisor of our University, a member of the Provost’s Council, and the generous and vocal supporter, at home and abroad, of the University’s commitment to inspire future generations,’ she added.

Mr Smurfit was one of four people to receive an honorary degree this week.

The renowned osteoporosis expert Moira O’Brien, Northern Irish judge Sir Donnell Deeny and Irish language champion Linda Ervine all received the honour from TCD Chancellor Dr Mary McAleese at a ceremony conducted in Latin in the historic Public Theatre.