Coca Cola Ireland's top brand for 18th year

COCA COLA has topped the list of Ireland's biggest brands for the 18th year in a row in the latest edition of the Checkout Top 100 Brands.

However, several Irish brands such as Tayto, Avonmore, Brennans and Jabobs have appeared in the top ten, rivalling international giants such as Red bull and Dairy Milk.

Six of the top ten brands maintained their positions from last year, with Lucozade rising one place to third and Dairy Milk moving to fourth.

“We are seeing some extremely impressive performances in the rankings this year,” says Maev Martin, editor of Checkout.

“Volvic Touch of Fruit makes the biggest leap, climbing by no fewer than 32 places from the number-84 position in 2021, to number 52 in 2022 – one of the biggest-ever jumps from within the Top 100 rankings, and the biggest that we have seen over the past five years. Volvic Touch of Fruit’s outstanding performance can be attributed to a combination of factors, including a successful brand revamp and marketing drive, increased distribution, and the knock-on effect of the growth that the Mineral Waters category has experienced over the past year."

Another mineral water brand – Deep River Rock – makes a leap of 26 places up the rankings, from number 72 in 2021 to the number-46 position in 2022, while soft-drink brand Fanta has increased its ranking by 23 places – moving from number 81 in 2021 to number 58 in 2022.

It has been a great year for pain relief brand Panadol, as it rockets up the rankings by 30 places from the number-97 position that it occupied in 2021, to number 67 in 2022, while cat food brand Felix rises up the rankings by 24 places, from number 98 to the number-74 position.

“It is encouraging to see so many Irish brands among this year’s biggest movers, with FULFIL rising up the rankings by 17 places, from number 44 to number 27, O’Donnells climbing by 15 places, from number 64 to number 49, VITHIT moving up by 13 places, from the number-43 position to number 30, and Ballygowan rising by 12 places, from number 24 to number 12,” says Maev Martin.

“Other Irish brands that are continuing to move in the right direction are Brady Family, which improves its ranking by eight places, moving from number 28 in 2021 to number 20 in 2022, Carroll’s of Tullamore, which climbs four places, from number 26 to number 22, Keogh’s Crisps, which makes a nine-place leap up the rankings, from number 70 to number 61, and Fitzgeralds Family Bakery, which rises by eight places, from number 41 to number 33.”

The Checkout Top 100 Brands is based on branded value sales across the Irish grocery sector.

In compiling the report, NielsenIQ measures the sales performance of over 5,000 brands from over 200 product classes.

The Checkout Top ten brands of 2022: