Danny Sullivan Group says no evidence of deliberate wrongdoing over worker status claims

LABOUR supply firm Danny Sullivan Group (DSG) has said an external review over claims about the misclassification of self-employed workers has shown 'no evidence of bribery or deliberate wrongdoing'.

It follows claims first reported in the i paper that self-employed CIS staff supplied by the firm to work on the West Midlands section of the HS2 project were instead classified as PAYE salaried staff.

As well as rejecting any wrongdoing, the company said that as part of the review, it is undertaking 'a significant programme of transformational investment'.

"This ensures we can continue to satisfy ourselves and our trusted clients and partners that our best-in-class service is matched by best-in-class operational and compliance functions and controls," it added.

Executive team reorganisation

In its statement, DSG said that as a business with a long and reputable history, it took the allegations extremely seriously.

As part of its investigation into 'the erroneous engagement of Construction Industry Scheme (CIS) workforce operatives', it commissioned an externally-led review by a leading professional services firm.

"The findings and recommendations of this report have been shared with our trusted clients, and where mistakes have been made, we have and continue to put these right," it said.

"This includes having taken all the necessary steps to ensure full contractual compliance.

"This review was carried out in conjunction with a significant programme of transformational investment, including a major reorganisation of our executive team and functions and upgrades to the company's governance, processes, technology and culture."

It added: "Throughout this process, no evidence of bribery or deliberate wrongdoing involving any employees of our business has been identified."

'Stronger and better'

Addressing the issue of worker classifications under contractual agreements, DSG confirmed that it is 'fully compliant with all tax obligations, and are confident that all relevant taxes have been — and continue to be — paid'.

"As a large employer and trusted partner of some of the UK's biggest infrastructure companies, we take our responsibility to uphold the highest standards of governance to all our stakeholders extremely seriously," it continued.

"We are confident that our robust response and substantial investment in resolving these issues will ensure that we emerge from this situation a stronger and better company with best-in-class compliance and governance processes.

"Our work continues on the landmark HS2 projects and many other critical infrastructure projects with our long-standing clients and partners across the UK."