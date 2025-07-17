Government backs plan to boost Ireland’s AI capacity by linking with EU superhub

THE Irish Government has backed plans to boost the nation’s artificial intelligence capacity by linking to EU-based resources.

A new proposal is being formulated to support Ireland hosting an AI Factory Antenna, which would link the nation with greater resources available elsewhere in the EU.

Ireland’s Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, James Lawless confirmed the Government’s support for the initiative, which will link Ireland directly to the French “AI2F” Factory – a leading AI hub.

“The Irish centre would provide access to computing infrastructure, technical support, and training to help Irish innovators develop, test, and scale AI models and applications,” Mr Lawless’ department confirmed.

The move would give researchers, businesses, and public sector organisations in Ireland access to world-class AI computing power and expertise they claim.

“This is about ensuring Irish startups, SMEs, researchers and the public sector can fully participate in the next generation of AI innovation,” Minister Lawless said.

“By connecting to the French AI Factory, we will unlock cutting-edge tools and computing power for use here at home, with a focus on sectors where AI can make a real difference like health, energy and advanced materials.”

He explained: “This initiative will enhance Irish uptake of AI, enabling AI scaling and optimisation, in a way that is inclusive and affordable.

“It aligns closely with the ‘AI Continent Action Plan’, launched in April 2025, which sets out plans to establish the EU as a global AI leader.

“It is also fully in line with key Irish strategies such as the National Digital Strategy and the ‘National AI Strategy’ which Government recently agreed to update during 2025, signalling Ireland’s ambition to remain a global AI and digital leader.

“We want Irish innovators to be AI creators and not simply users. I am also strongly committed to strengthening Ireland’s High Performance Computing Infrastructure which is strategic investment in Ireland’s digital future.”