Mourners pay respects at funeral of family killed in Co. Louth tragedy
A JOINT funeral has taken place for three family members killed in Co. Louth last week.

Mark O’Connor, 54, his wife Louise O’Connor, 56, and their 27-year-old son Evan O’Connor were found dead at their home in Drumgowna, Tallanstown on Monday, September 29.

Their funeral took place this morning at St Patrick's Cathedral in Dundalk, with private cremations to follow.

Mourners walked with the hearse as they head to St Patrick's Church, Dundalk for the joint funeral of Mark, Louise and Evan O'Connor this morning (Pics: Rolling News)

The family has asked mourners to wear odd socks today “in honour of one of Evan's individualistic traits”.

Fr Gerry Campbell, the administrator for Louth parish, was the chief celebrant at the joint funeral mass which started at 11am this morning.

Mark O’Connor, 54, his wife Louise O’Connor, 56, and their 27-year-old son Evan O’Connor were laid to rest today

Concelebrants also included Father Mark O'Hagan, Parish Priest and Father Stephen Wilson, Curate of Saint Patrick's Church, Dundalk; Father Sijo John, Curate of Louth Parish and Father Pat McEnroe Pastor Emeritus, Assistant Priest for Darver & Dromiskin.

The O'Connor family has also urged donations to be made in lieu of flowers to Praxis Care's Hub day service facility in Drogheda and to the Drogheda ABACUS School.

They said this is to reflect “Mark and Louise's care and generosity to others and the inspiration to many that Evan had become in his short but full life'”.

The coffins being carried into St Patrick's Church, in Dundalk

An online fundraiser in aid of the two organisations has so far raised more than €28k.

Robert O'Connor, 31, was charged with the murders of his parents and brother at a special sitting of Drogheda District Court on Tuesday, September 30.

