London Irish firm’s annual charity run raises more than £100k for local causes

AN annual charity fun run organised by a London Irish business has raised more than £100k for local causes.

The Kilhan Charity Run took place in Gladstone Park, north London last month.

It is the brainchild of Kilhan Construction founder and owner Michael Kilcoyne, who launched the event in 2020.

What started with 15 runners, who were all part of the Kilhan Construction team, has transformed into a community event which brings people of all ages and backgrounds together for a day of sport and fundraising.

This year’s event saw the firm raise more than £107k for local charities.

“The Charity Run is always a highlight of the year for us at Kilhan,” Mr Kilcoyne told the Irish Post.

“It’s about more than raising funds,” he added.

“It’s about bringing people together, celebrating community spirit, and making a real difference.

“We are humbled by the generosity shown once again this year and proud to support such incredible local charities.”

For 2025 runners of all ages took part in Kilhan’s 5k, 10k, and half marathon routes, raising £107,829 in total.

These funds will support four local charities, The Centre for ADHD and Autism Support (CAAS), Brent Irish Advisory Service (BIAS), Brent Food Bank and St Luke’s Hospice.

“Each charity will receive close to £27k providing essential resources and opportunities to help people thrive across the local community,” a Kilhan spokesperson confirmed.

This year’s run also carried a special personal cause, they added.

“Funds raised from the post-race raffle were donated to the Royal Hospital for Neurodisability, made in honour of Archie, a close family friend of Kilhan’s Managing Director, Michael Kilcoyne and his family,” they confirmed.

Kilhan Construction's commitment to supporting community initiatives also includes youth sports sponsorships and charitable partnerships.

Alongside its annual charity run, the north London-based firm was one of the sponsors of this year’s All Britain Competition (ABCs), as part of a three-year agreement supporting the flagship youth Gaelic Games festival.

The firm is also the official QPR Kids and Academy front-of-shirt sponsor for the 2025/26 season.