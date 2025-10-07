Meet Alex O'Grady - the Irish teen chasing a Formula One dream

AT JUST 16 years old, Alex O’Grady is speeding toward a dream that few from Ireland have reached: a seat in Formula One.

The young racing talent from Loughrea, Co. Galway, has already made waves in the competitive world of Formula 4 racing, and with the right backing, his family believes the top tier of motorsport is within reach.

Alex’s racing journey began unusually early.

“We bought him a second-hand go-kart when he was just four,” recalled his father, Colm O’Grady.

“From the moment he got in, he was hooked. He just had a natural feel for it.”

That passion quickly evolved into serious competition.

By age five, Alex was already racing competitively, and by nine, he had claimed the Irish National Cadet Karting Championship, becoming the youngest ever to do so at the time.

Colm, who has been by Alex’s side as both father, mechanic and chaperone, has watched his son rise through the ranks.

“We raced all over the UK and Ireland. At 10, he started racing full-time in the UK and even had outings in Europe. In 2019, he won the IAME International Final at Le Mans, a huge moment.”

The O’Grady family’s commitment has been tireless, testing “rain, hail or shine”, often on slick tyres in wet conditions, and spending countless weekends travelling between tracks in Ireland and the UK.

Now racing in the British GB4 Championship, which is a 21-race series spread over seven weekends, Alex recently finished the season in 8th place, despite a crash in the final round.

Along the way, he earned podium finishes and held a top-five championship position for most of the season.

While Alex’s raw talent and work ethic are undeniable, the road to Formula One is not paved on talent alone; it comes with a steep price tag.

“There’s no funding for this level of racing in Ireland,” explained Nicola Burke, Alex’s aunt and sponsorship manager, who organised a community engagement event in London this week.

“Just this year alone cost over €120,000. We’ve organised this event tonight to raise awareness and reach potential sponsors. There are significant tax incentives for businesses that get involved.”

The move from karting to Formula racing is a massive step technically, physically and financially.

Last year Alex made that jump by entering the GB4 Championship, a UK-based Formula 4 feeder series designed to prepare drivers for higher levels like Formula 3 and Formula 2, the last stops before F1.

“You’re working with a full team now: engineers and mechanics,” Colm said. “Just for one car, there could be three or four people on staff. And all that comes at a cost.”

A full season in GB4 involves 21 races across seven weekends.

This past season, Alex showed he belongs. He ran in the top five for most of the championship and scored multiple podium finishes.

“The pace was there,” Alex said. “I was really happy with how it was going, but in the last round I had a crash and some penalties that dropped me down to 8th overall. Still, there’s a lot to be proud of.”

His performance didn’t go unnoticed. He’s now one of only two Irish drivers currently competing in F4, and he’s being mentored by Alex Dunne, a fellow Irish racer who won British F4 and now competes in Formula 2.

“Alex Dunne is a great role model,” O’Grady said. “He’s shown that it’s possible for someone from Ireland to break through. He’s a few steps ahead of me, and it’s been great having his support.”

But for all the promise, passion, and podiums, motorsport remains unforgiving when it comes to money.

With no state funding available for young Irish drivers, families are left to fund the entire journey themselves or secure private sponsors.

The majority of the cost comes from team fees, travel, parts, tyres, simulator access, testing days, and support staff.

With most race weekends taking place in the UK, the family regularly flies back and forth from Ireland, with Colm or Alex’s uncle Dave acting as support crew.

Nicola and Colm are now appealing to businesses, investors, and motorsport fans alike.

Despite the whirlwind of race weekends, travel, and sponsorship meetings, Alex is still in school.

“I haven’t missed much school,” he said. “But I’m not too bothered; this is my life. Everything I do is for racing.”

And as for day-to-day practice: “It’s probably 95% SIM and 5% real-life driving,” he explained.

“That’s just how it has to be; real testing days are incredibly expensive. So when you show up to a race weekend, you have to be fully prepared.”

The next few months will be quiet on the track, giving the O’Gradys time to regroup, train, and, critically, raise the sponsorship required for next season.

And what does Alex see when he looks to the future?

“Formula One,” he said without hesitation. “That’s where I want to be. That’s what I’m working toward every single day.”

You can follow Alex O'Grady's journey here.