Irish Government pledges to strengthen links across UK and launch new diaspora strategy

THE Irish Government has pledged to further strengthen its connections across the UK over the next five years.

A new Ireland-Scotland Cooperation Framework is set to be launched by the end of 2025, Tánaiste Simon Harris has confirmed.

It follows the recent announcement of a new Ireland-Wales Joint Action Plan and Shared Statement to 2030, which has already begun to be implemented.

The Tánaiste highlighted the importance of strengthening Ireland’s connections with the UK during a meeting of the British Irish Chamber of Commerce, which was held in Dublin over the weekend.

“As neighbours, as trading partners, as co-guarantors of an international agreement which secured peace on this island, partnership and constructive cooperation between the Irish and British Governments is vital,” he said.

“We should never be complacent about our relationship, and much work remains ahead of us,” he added, “but we should allow ourselves to recognise and celebrate progress - and real progress has been achieved.”

Mr Harris took the opportunity to reflect on the “reset” in relations between Britain and Ireland since Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s Labour Government came into power in July 2024.

“Upon taking office last summer, the British Government signalled its intent for a better relationship both with Ireland and the EU – and they meant it,” Mr Harris said.

“In the year since, we have seen a renewal in both,” he added.

“We called it a reset and have gone on to show that reset is very real.”

The Tánaiste went on to claim that promises made at the first annual British-Irish Summit, held in Liverpool in March of this year, continue to be upheld.

“At that Summit we agreed to take forward an ambitious programme of work in a range of areas which illustrate the breadth and depth of our shared values and interests,” he said.

“Central to these activities is the aim of strengthening our economic relationship, as well as facing together the challenges posed by the turbulent global context.

“The extensive and ambitious work plan running up to 2030 is extremely positive and encouraging.”

Commitments made by the British and Irish Governments for the next five years include supporting trading relationship between the nations, which are estimated to be worth €2.4 bn per week, working together to meet both nations’ clean energy goals and engaging on issues including research and innovation, education, culture and young people.

The nations have also committed to cooperate on foreign policy and security issues and continue their long-standing joint efforts to support institutions created under the Good Friday Agreement institutions.

“Through the British Irish Inter-Governmental conference, for example, we have had constructive discussions over the past year – the main focus has, of course, been on Northern Ireland but we have also covered issues including energy cooperation, cybersecurity and research and innovation,” Mr Harris said of their progress to date.

“More broadly, we are strengthening links right across these islands,” he added.

“Our Consulate in Edinburgh celebrated its 25th anniversary last year and Enterprise Ireland has recently opened new offices in Glasgow,” he explained.

“I am looking forward to launching a new Ireland-Scotland Cooperation Framework before the end of the year.”

He added: “Our ties with the North of England continue to deepen.

“The Consulate and Enterprise Ireland offices there are building important links across the region.

“The metro Mayors of Manchester and Liverpool will shortly be making their third visit to Ireland, with a strong focus on trade, particularly tech and life sciences.

“And a new Ireland-Wales Joint Action Plan and Shared Statement to 2030 was published in July, during my visit to Swansea.

“I look forward to returning to Wales in December for the next British Irish Council Summit.”

The Tánaiste further revealed that the Irish Government plans to launch a new strategy in relation to its diaspora around the world.

“Everywhere I go in the world, I am struck by the openness of Irish business leaders to share connections and insights,” he said.

“As committed in the Programme for Government, we are looking forward to delivering a new diaspora strategy early next year and work on this is being led by Minister of State, Neale Richmond,” he added.

“As part of this strategy, I want to see a more focussed approach to availing of the goodwill and expertise on offer to the greatest extent possible in support of the Government’s trade and investment priorities,” Mr Harris added.