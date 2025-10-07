Laing O’Rourke delivers first phase of new innovation district in Oxford

LAING O’ROURKE has completed the first phase of a major new project to build an innovation district in Oxford.

The Oxford North development has been “purposefully designed to enable the next century of life-changing discoveries in science and technology” the team behind it claims.

“With major advances converging like never before, we need spaces that help convert opportunity into reality,” an Oxford North spokesperson added.

“We’re introducing a million sq ft of new labs and workspace, surrounded by public parks and amenities, in the city of Oxford's flagship and best connected innovation district.

“Oxford North will be a meeting point and launchpad for ambitious thinkers.”

Phase 1a of the ambitious project has now been completed by contractors Laing O’Rourke.

The Irish firm has delivered the project's “landmark” Red Hall and two workspace buildings, which will be the foundation of a new innovation ecosystem, it confirmed this month.

“The first phase of the project delivered 158,500 sq ft of precision constructed workspace complete with modern amenities and surrounded by the new district’s community and cultural centre,” a Laing O’Rourke spokesperson explained.

“The delivery of this project and the 13 local apprentices Laing O’Rourke employed to work on it further solidifies the company’s enduring relationship with Oxford,” they added.

Peter Lyons, Laing O’Rourke’s Managing Director of the Europe Hub, said: “Our team have delivered the first part of this innovation ecosystem.

'The continued evolution of Oxford and the delivery of facilities for world-changing science and research is central to Laing O’Rourke’s purpose of pushing the boundaries of what is possible in service of humanity.”