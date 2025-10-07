Investigation launched after body found in burning car
AN investigation is underway after human remains were found in a burning car in north Dublin.

Gardaí were called to the scene on the Killeek Bridge in Killeek Lane at around 11am yesterday morning (October 6).

Gardaí pictured at the scene where a body was discovered in a burnt-out car (Pic: Rolling News)

Emergency services also attended the incident, where the Dublin Fire Brigade put out the fire.

Human remains were found inside the vehicle, the police force confirmed in a statement.

A post mortem will be carried out which will determine the nature of the investigation., the police force confirmed.

“Investigations are ongoing,” they said.

“An Garda Síochána have no further comment at this time.”

