Dublin selected to join EU cities leadership scheme

DUBLIN is one of 17 cities to be selected to join a new EU leadership scheme.

The European City Leadership Initiative is the first first-ever professional leadership and management programme designed specifically for mayors and municipal officials from within the EU.

Established and led by Bloomberg Philanthropies, with the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), the Bloomberg LSE European City Leadership Initiative will be delivered by LSE Cities in collaboration with the Hertie School in Berlin.

The programme will provide participants with “pioneering expertise to tackle problems, modernise services, strengthen operations, and improve people’s lives, advancing progress on the issues people care most about, including housing, transport, and youth issues” the organisers explain.

“I am delighted that our city has been chosen to take part in the first-ever class of this leadership initiative,” said Richard Shakespeare, Chief Executive of Dublin City Council.

“I look forward to working with colleagues from across Europe to tackle the issues facing all our cities. No one has the monopoly on solutions, so by working together I’m sure we can help each other.”

New York Mayor Michael R. Bloomberg, who is the founder of Bloomberg L.P. and Bloomberg Philanthropies, said they have expanded their leadership programme to the Eu, because “we've seen how well they work – and we want more cities to benefit”.

“As Europe increasingly looks to local governments to lead, we’re glad to join forces with the London School of Economics and Political Science and the Hertie School on this new initiative,” he added.

“Together, we can bring mayors and senior officials the tools, training, and peer networks they need to take on their biggest challenges – and succeed.”

The initiative involves a nine-month intensive classroom, field-based, and capacity-building training course.

“Cities are where our most complex, urgent challenges show up first, and so where real solutions often start,” said Professor Larry Kramer, President and Vice Chancellor of LSE, said.

“Mayors across Europe are looking to lead - but to address the unique problems they face and deliver on new opportunities that emerge, they need sharp management, strong teams, and the skills to innovate.

“This is precisely what the Bloomberg LSE European City Leadership Initiative will help provide.”