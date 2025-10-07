Two men jailed for carrying out 'calculated and cold-blooded execution' in broad daylight
News

Two men jailed for carrying out 'calculated and cold-blooded execution' in broad daylight

TWO men have been jailed for murdering a man in broad daylight in Co. Down.

Malcolm McKeown, 54, was shot dead in Waringstown in August 2019.

Jake O’Brien, 31, from Rectory Road in Lurgan and Andrew Martin, 30, of Bridge Street in Banbridge, were both found guilty of his murder, and also the possession of firearms, earlier this year.

They appeared before Antrim Crown Court yesterday (October 6) for sentencing, where O’Brien was told he will serve a minimum of 26 years in prison and Martin will serve a minimum of 24 years.

Both were also given indeterminate sentences of 10 years for possession of firearms and ammunition with intent, which will run concurrently.

Malcolm McKeown was shot dead in broad daylight in Co. Down (Pic PSNI)

“Malcolm McKeown was 54 years old when his life was cruelly taken,” the PSNI’s Detective Inspector Jennifer Rea said following the sentencing.

“He had gone into a shop at a garage in the Main Street area of Waringstown on the evening of August 19 in 2019, and returned to his car some minutes later,” she explained.

“It was here, in his car, that he was shot at close range.

“Mr McKeown was shot at least six times in a calculated and cold-blooded execution, which took place in broad daylight.

“His body was found, in his parked car, by two young teenagers who, I’ve no doubt, will have been left scarred by their terrible discovery that evening.”

Det Insp Rea said the "brutal and targeted attack" left an entire community "shaken" and his family "bereft".

“Mr McKeown was a much-loved father of three, who have each since endured further sorrow by the passing of their mother," she explained.

"He was a grandfather, a brother and an uncle.”

Det Insp Rea added: “Those responsible had one intention – to kill.

"And they showed no thought for anyone, including children, in the area at that time.

"Surely, such acts of shocking and senseless violence have no place whatsoever in our society.

“This was a murder, involving the use of firearms, which was pre-planned and organised.

"I want to be clear that police continue, and will continue, to work tirelessly to investigate and bring those involved in such organised criminality to justice.”

See More: Down, Malcolm McKeown, Murder, Sentencing

Related
News 1 week ago

Renewed appeal for London-born man who disappeared in Co. Down in 2013

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 2 weeks ago

Driver dies and passenger left seriously injured following two-vehicle collision

By: Fiona Audley

News 3 weeks ago

Two men in critical condition following Co. Down collision

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest
News 1 day ago

Arrest made after man dies in Co. Wexford collision

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 1 day ago

Woman arrested after man dies following assault in Co. Tipperary

By: Gerard Donaghy

Business 1 day ago

Irish IT specialist Ekco acquires British firm as part of ambitious growth strategy

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 2 days ago

Politicians condemn racially-motivated graffiti in Lisburn as man is charged

By: Gerard Donaghy

Business 2 days ago

Medtech firm Stryker announces training programme for Irish sites to build 'future-ready workforce'

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 2 days ago

Man arrested after £120,000 worth of cannabis seized in Co. Armagh

By: Gerard Donaghy