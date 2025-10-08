Connolly campaign under fire for unauthorised use of President Higgins in election video

INDEPENDENT presidential candidate Catherine Connolly is facing criticism after her campaign released a promotional video featuring footage of President Michael D. Higgins without his consent.

The video, aimed at rallying support ahead of the upcoming election, includes clips of President Higgins as well as other former presidents of Ireland.

While none of them are shown speaking about Ms Connolly, their presence in the video has sparked concern.

A spokesperson for Áras an Uachtaráin confirmed that President Higgins had not granted permission for his image to be used and had received no communication from the Connolly campaign.

“Permission was neither sought nor given,” the spokesperson said.

The Electoral Commission also noted that there is no precedent for a sitting president endorsing a candidate or allowing their image to be used in campaign promotions.

Despite growing calls to remove the video, Connolly’s campaign has refused to do so and has declined to respond to media queries on the issue.

The controversy has reopened old wounds between Connolly and President Higgins, dating back over two decades.

Their political relationship soured in 2004, when Connolly, then a Labour councillor, sought the party’s nomination for the Galway West constituency in the 2007 general election.

At the time, Higgins' political future was uncertain due to health issues, but after recovering, he re-entered the race, and Labour opted not to run a second candidate.

Connolly, reportedly angered by the decision, left the party and launched an independent bid, marking the beginning of a long-standing rift with Higgins.

Despite the backlash, Connolly’s campaign is pushing ahead.

On the trail in Tallaght, she addressed the recent withdrawal of fellow candidate Jim Gavin, who stepped out following reports of unpaid rent arrears.

Acknowledging the difficulty of the situation for Gavin and the affected tenant, Connolly said, “It’s a hard time for him, and I wish him and his family the best.”

Connolly is now appealing directly to Fianna Fáil voters, positioning herself as a candidate capable of uniting people across party lines.

“This is a very special election,” Connolly said. “I’m offering people a choice, a voice for peace, for climate action, and for community.”

She described her campaign as a “movement”, supported by over 12,500 volunteers and grassroots donations ranging from €5 to €1,000.

“I made this decision without thinking of party backing or costs. I’m proud to be an independent,” she said.

Meanwhile, her opponent Heather Humphreys is treading carefully in the wake of Gavin’s exit.

Speaking during a visit to Belfast, Humphreys declined to say whether she would seek the formal endorsement of Fianna Fáil, instead emphasising her cross-party appeal.

“The presidency is above politics,” she said. “I want votes from across the country, and I hope people will judge me on my record and vision.”