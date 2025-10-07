NFL’s arrival in Ireland sparked ‘spending bonanza’

IRISH businesses benefitted from a spending surge when the first ever NFL game took place in Dublin last month.

New figures released by the Bank of Ireland reveal the “spending bonanza" that took place when US tourists descended on the capital to watch the Minnesota Vikings take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at Croke Park on Sunday, September 28.

“With American Football fans ‘taking over’ several locations across Dublin 1, 2, 3 and 4 ahead of the Croke Park clash, total spending in these areas rose by 12 per cent compared to the same period in 2024,” a Bank of Ireland spokesperson confirmed.

“Social spending spiked by 17 per cent, as revellers enjoyed the sights and sounds of the capital, with retail spending rising by six per cent,” they added.

But it was on game day, September 28, that the economic boost was truly felt.

On that day pubs in the city saw a 57 per cent increase in spending, while restaurants saw a 20 per cent increase.

Beauty spas were also inundated with people preparing for the big day, with a spending uptic of 72 per cent.

Outlay on sports gear also soared, with a 35 per cent increase in spending in the lead up to the game.

City centre transport also saw a boost, with spending rising by a whopping 256 per cent as buses, rail and tram services were all in demand.

“It was a case of ‘America’s Game’ coming to Ireland as the NFL played its first overseas match at Croke Park, an event which proved to be boom time for retailers as visitors enjoyed the best that the capital city has to offer,” Owen Clifford, Head of Retail Sector at Bank of Ireland, said this week.

“Our card spending insights reveal that the estimated 35,000 US visitors really splashed out, proving that these types of occasions can be a real boost for businesses across a range of sectors,” he added.