Funding secured by Irish university spin-out to develop breakthrough stroke rehab technology

FUNDING of €2.1m has been secured to develop breakthrough stroke rehabilitation technology in Irealnd.

A consortium led by University of Galway spin-out Fortis Medical Devices has received the grant from the Irish Government to accelerate the development of their innovative device which will benefit post-stroke patients.

The cueStim-Stroke is a new wearable device designed for patients affected by post-stroke gait irregularities, which the consortium describes as a “major unmet clinical need”.

Nearly 20 million stroke patients worldwide are affected by long-term gait impairments.

“Stroke-related treatment and care costs are projected to reach €86 billion a year in the EU by 2040, underscoring the urgent need for transformative technologies,” a University of Galway spokesperson explained.

“This is a fantastic achievement for Fortis Medical and a great example of a successful University of Galway research-led spinout from the University ecosystem that will deliver disruptive ground-breaking technology for post-stroke gait rehabilitation, which will make a major impact for patients,” Professor Lokesh Joshi, the University of Galway’s Vice-President of Research and Innovation, said.

Spiddal-based Fortis Medical Devices is a client company of Údarás na Gaeltachta, along with RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences, and Smart Electronics, Shannon.

Their €2.1m grant was awarded through the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment’s Disruptive Technologies Innovation Fund (DTIF).

The consortium will also create a connected health ecosystem to support home-based rehabilitation, “providing clinicians with real-time data on gait performance, patient progress, and adherence, enabling continuous improvement in patient outcomes through data-driven insights”, they confirmed this week.

“Our mission is to significantly improve the quality of life for stroke survivors,” Thomas Gutierrez, Chief Executive of Fortis Medical Devices, said.

“With this DTIF award, we can accelerate the development of cueStim-Stroke to bring real-world solutions to patients and clinicians.”

Tomás Ó Síocháin, Chief Executive, Údarás na Gaeltachta, said they are “extremely proud” of Fortis Medical Devices’s achievement.

“This is an excellent example of the innovation and entrepreneurship taking place in the Gaeltacht,” he added.

“This DTIF grant demonstrates the potential of Gaeltacht companies to develop groundbreaking technologies with global impact, while creating employment and economic growth in our communities."