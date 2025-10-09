Plans to restore Derry - Dublin air route welcomed

FLIGHTS between Dublin and Derry are set to resume next year.

In its Budget 2026 plans, the Irish Government confirmed its intention to bring back the route which was withdrawn in 2011 following the economic crash.

Announcing the financial plan for the year ahead in the Dail this week, Public Expenditure Minister Jack Chambers said the Government was “committed to supporting vibrant, inclusive and sustainable communities throughout Ireland”.

Among a list of projects that would be prioritised, in support of the Shared Island initiative, he included "a new Dublin-Derry air link to commence, enabling regular air travel between the two cities".

Minister Chambers did not confirm a date when the service may be expected to resume, but his Department claim it is likely to be operational by the end of 2026.

Under its Shared Island Fund the Government also plans to deliver the Narrow Water Bridge on Carlingford Lough, whihch would connect Omeath in Co. Louth to Warrenpoint in Co. Down.

The project is estimated to cost €102m.

SDLP Foyle MLA Sinéad McLaughlin has welcomed the Government’s Shared Island commitments.

“This is fantastic news for Derry and the wider North West,” she said.

“Restoring flights to Dublin has the potential to transform how our city connects with international markets, supports business growth, and strengthens tourism on both sides of the border,” she added.

“Once again, we are seeing the Irish Government step up with meaningful investment in cross-border connectivity.

“Their commitment through the Shared Island Fund is clear, with €1bn now pledged for cross-border projects through to 2035.

“It is now time for the Executive to match that ambition, to work in genuine partnership with Dublin, ensure the long-term sustainability of City of Derry Airport, and deliver the infrastructure improvements that the North West has been waiting far too long for.

“The North West is uniquely positioned as a cross-border city region with enormous potential. Better transport links between Derry and Dublin will make it easier for businesses to export, for students to study, and for visitors to discover everything our region has to offer.

“The Executive must seize this opportunity, by finally publishing an aviation strategy that works collaboratively with our counterparts in the South and helps unlock the full potential of the North West.”