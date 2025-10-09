Graham Norton ‘thrilled’ to seal three-year chat show deal with BBC
GRAHAM NORTON has agreed a three-year deal with the BBC to continue his popular chat show.

The agreement ensures a further three series of The Graham Norton Show will air on BBC One and iPlayer.

"Getting to host my own chat show is a huge pleasure as well as a privilege,” the Dublin-born presenter, who was raised in Cork, said after sealing the deal.

“I’m thrilled that the BBC are allowing me to continue for another three years,” he added.

“The whole team is looking forward to bringing the world’s brightest stars into the homes of the great British public.”

First launched on BBC Two in 2007, The Graham Norton Show quickly became a ratings winner and moved to BBC One after two series.

Its most recent series, which was series 33, averaged 2.9 million viewers per episode.

“We are thrilled that The Graham Norton Show will remain a flagship part of the BBC’s entertainment offering for another three series,” Kalpna Patel-Knight, the BBC’s Head of Entertainment, said.

“Graham sets the gold standard for celebrity interviews and continues to attract the best global talent to his sofa, it’s no wonder that the show remains so beloved by our audiences.”

The three-series deal starts with series 34 which will air in 2026.

