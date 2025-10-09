Business network honours London Irish entrepreneur Jacqueline O’Donovan
ENTREPRENEUR Jacqueline O’Donovan has been honoured for her “outstanding contributions to business, community, and cross-industry collaboration”.

The businesswoman, who last year stepped down from the MD role she held at the family business O’Donovan waste for more than three decades, was recognised for her industry achievements by the British and Irish Trading Alliance (BITA).

She received a BITA Award at BITA Spotlight Awards, which were held at The Savoy hotel in London on October 2.

London Irish entrepreneur Jacqueline O'Donovan pictured at the BITA awards with Virgin Radio presenter Ryan Tubridy

It brought together members of the British and Irish business communities and included the likes of TV presenter Dermot O’Leary and Virgin Radio host and former Late Late Show presenter Ryan Tubridy among the guests.

Jacqueline O’Donovan OBE, who has been a long-standing supporter of BITA’s mission, expressed her gratitude, saying:

“I am truly honoured to receive this recognition from BITA. The organisation’s commitment to fostering collaboration and building strong, value-driven communities resonates deeply with me,” Ms O’Donovan said of her award.

“To be acknowledged alongside such inspiring peers is humbling, and I look forward to continuing to support BITA’s mission in the years ahead,” she added.

