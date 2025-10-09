Luxury Mayo destination takes top spot as Condé Nast names top ten hotel in Ireland

AN ANNUAL list of the best hotels in Ireland has been revealed for 2025.

Condé Nast Traveler has officially revealed the results of its annual US Readers’ Choice Awards.

Described as a “global celebration of travel excellence, the Awards are based on Conde Nast Traveler readers’ views and experiences over the past year.

More than750,000 readers took part in the 2025 awards, by sharing their insights and rating their favourite travel experiences and hotels from around the world.

For this year, Co. Mayo favourite Ashford Castle has taken the top spot on the list.

To be more precise The Lodge at Ashford Castle has proved the readers’ fabourite, described as a “country home feel with Lough Corrib views”.

“Sitting within the magnificent 350 acres estate of Ashford Castle, The Lodge at Ashford Castle overlooks magical Lough (lake) Corrib,” the magazine states.

“Originally built in 1865, The Lodge has the every element of an elegant country house but manages never to feel stuffy or unapproachable.

“Have dinner at Wildes at the Lodge, named for William Wilde, a renowned surgeon who owned a home in the area—and who happened to be the father of a writer named Oscar.”

Other hotels that made the list include Ballyfin Demesne in Co. Laois, Hayfield Manor in Co. Cork and Lough Eske Castle in Co. Donegal.

“We are honoured to be named among the top ten hotels in Ireland by the US readers of Condé Nast Traveler for the eighth consecutive year,” Dónal Cox, General Manager of Lough Eske Castle, said this week.

“This recognition is a testament to the dedication of our team, who consistently go above and beyond to create exceptional experiences for each and every guest,`’ he added.

Being voted for by those who have stayed with us makes the award even more meaningful.

“ We are grateful for the continued support of our guests and partners and look forward to welcoming both familiar faces and new visitors to experience the warmth of Donegal hospitality at Lough Eske Castle.”

The full list of 2025 winners are available here and will be featured in the November issue of Condé Nast Traveler.

Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards – top 12 Irish Hotels