Wingstop set to open first restaurant in Ireland

AMERICAN chicken chain Wingstop is making its Irish debut this winter, opening its first restaurant at Liffey Valley Shopping Centre in Dublin.

Known for its distinct flavours, the brand is expanding its footprint across Europe with plans to establish 20 locations in Ireland over the next seven years.

Originally founded in Texas in 1994, Wingstop has grown into a global brand with nearly 3,000 restaurants across North America, Europe and Asia.

The upcoming Dublin outlet will offer both dine-in and delivery options, with services available through Deliveroo.

The Ireland rollout is being led by Lemon Pepper Holdings, the master franchisee for Wingstop in the UK and Ireland.

Backed by investment firm Sixth Street, the company has already established 75 locations across the UK, employing over 3,000 people.

Lemon Pepper Holdings recorded £125m in revenue in the nine months leading up to the end of 2024, marking a significant rise from the previous year.

Pretax profits more than tripled during that period, boosted by strong sales and tighter cost controls.

“We’re excited to bring the Wingstop UKI flavour to Ireland, our first stop outside of the UK,” said a spokesperson for Wingstop UK & Ireland.

“Ireland has an energy that matches our own, and we can’t wait to connect with local brands, creatives, and charities to make a difference in the communities we will serve.”

Maeve Foley, Director of Asset Management at Hines Ireland, which manages the Liffey Valley Shopping Centre, welcomed the new addition.

“Wingstop is an exciting operator that will complement our extensive food and beverage offering,” she said according to the Irish Times.