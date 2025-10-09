Taoiseach apologises to Fianna Fáil members over Jim Gavin blunder

TAOISEACH Micheál Martin has issued a heartfelt apology to party members, stating he was devastated over Jim Gavin’s withdrawal and the controversy that surrounded it.

He addressed an emotional five-hour parliamentary party meeting in Leinster House on Wednesday, where he accepted full responsibility for the fallout and acknowledged the hurt and disappointment felt by the grassroots, according to RTE.

The controversy stems from a financial dispute raised publicly by journalist Niall Donald, who revealed on a podcast that Mr Gavin had failed to return rent overpaid via a standing order in 2009.

Donald, who co-hosts the Sunday World Crime World podcast, said he made multiple unsuccessful attempts to reclaim the funds.

He later received confirmation from Mr Gavin that the debt was acknowledged, but the repayment never arrived.

Mr Gavin’s legal representatives have now stated they intend to reimburse the amount, pending clarification on two specific issues.

Meanwhile, party insiders suggest the due diligence carried out before Mr Gavin's selection was inadequate, raising serious concerns about internal vetting processes.

Micheál Martin, who has led the party since 2011, came under increasing pressure during the party meeting, with some TDs openly questioning the leadership’s role in Mr Gavin’s selection.

Veteran TD Pat Gallagher criticised the process as a "contrived majority", suggesting the leadership exerted undue influence in securing Mr Gavin’s candidacy.

Despite speculation of a leadership challenge, Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan ruled out any immediate move but acknowledged aspirations to lead the party in the future.

He joined other party figures in calling for greater scrutiny and transparency in candidate selection.

In response to mounting criticism, Martin proposed sweeping reforms to how Fianna Fáil selects future presidential candidates.

His new plan would give every party member an equal vote, ending the current system that limited decision-making to the parliamentary party.

A committee has also been formed to review Mr Gavin's selection process and identify both shortcomings and strengths.

Party members, including MEP Billy Kelleher, who lost out to Mr Gavin in the internal selection, emphasised the need for robust pre-campaign assessments.

Kelleher argued that Mr Gavin had not been adequately prepared for the intensity of the presidential race and said the party should never again find itself blindsided by such revelations.

The fallout has left Fianna Fáil without a candidate for the upcoming presidential election, dealing a major blow to the party’s national standing.

Martin confirmed that no alternative nominee would be fielded before the October 24 election.

Niamh Smyth, Minister of State at the Department of Enterprise, voiced her disappointment, calling it a "low moment" for the party.

While she expressed confidence in Martin’s continued leadership, she acknowledged that the debacle would have long-term repercussions.

Despite the controversy, several TDs also urged colleagues to show compassion toward Mr Gavin and his family, who have been at the centre of a very public ordeal.

One TD noted that Mr Gavin went from being the party's chosen candidate to a political scapegoat almost overnight.