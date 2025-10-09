EU challenges Spain's airline fines with ruling over extra cabin charges

A GROWING dispute between the European Commission and the Spanish government has escalated following the EU’s announcement that Spain's fines against several budget airlines breach European regulations.

Last year, Spain’s Ministry of Consumer Rights slapped five low-cost carriers: Ryanair, EasyJet, Norwegian, Vueling, and Volotea, with a combined €179m in penalties for charging passengers extra fees for basic services.

These included bringing cabin luggage, printing boarding passes at airports and assigning seats for parents next to their children.

Ryanair alone was fined €107m, the largest single share.

Spanish authorities justified the fines by citing violations of the longstanding Spanish Air Navigation Law, which prohibits airlines from charging for what are considered essential services.

Consumer Affairs Minister Pablo Bustinduy labelled the airlines’ practices as “very serious” breaches of consumer rights.

However, the European Commission disagrees.

It argues that these penalties contravene EU law, which grants airlines the freedom to set their own prices.

The Commission has launched formal infringement proceedings, sending a letter of notice to Madrid that gives Spain two months to respond and align its national laws with EU air service regulations.

“This is a clear case where EU law must take precedence to ensure a single market for air services,” said a Commission spokesperson.

If Spain fails to comply, the case could be referred to the Court of Justice of the European Union.

Minister Bustinduy criticised the Commission’s stance, accusing it of protecting corporate interests over consumer rights.

“It is regrettable that the Commission has decided to act as the legal shield for large multinational companies profiting from abusive practices,” he said, pledging to defend Spain’s position in EU courts “with all rigour.”

In contrast, Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary welcomed the Commission’s intervention, saying that optional charges allow consumers to benefit from more flexible and affordable travel options.

“What we offer is choice. The Commission is supporting consumer freedom, not limiting it,” he stated in Madrid.

The legal dispute arrives amid broader discussions within EU institutions about consumer protections in air travel.

A European Parliament committee recently proposed a new regulation to ban airlines from charging for hand luggage, a move welcomed by passengers but criticised by airlines as unnecessary interference.

However, the proposal remains in its early stages and has not yet become law.

Meanwhile, a Spanish court issued a temporary injunction in June, pausing enforcement of the fines while the legal situation is clarified.