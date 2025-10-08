Armed gang steal 'significant' sum of cash during ATM robbery at Co. Tyrone filling station

AN ARMED gang made off with a 'significant' sum of cash following a robbery at a filling station in Co. Tyrone this morning.

Police are now appealing for information over the incident, during which security staff were threatened by the masked gang and forced into the ATM bunker.

As part of their enquiries, the PSNI are liaising with their counterparts in An Garda Síochána.

The incident happened shortly before 6.40am at a filling station in the Aughnacloy area.

A group of males, wearing boiler suits and masks and armed with suspected firearms, threatened security staff who had been attending an ATM at the premises on the Caledon Road.

"This would have been a shocking experience for the staff involved," said Detective Inspector McCamley of the PSNI.

"This masked group had ordered staff into the ATM bunker, then removed cash boxes from the security van and the cash machine.

"They then made off from the scene in the direction of Armagh in a dark-coloured Audi Q7 with a significant sum of cash.

"As part of our enquiries, we are liaising with An Garda Síochána."

DI McCamley urged anyone with information or camera footage that may assist the investigation to contact police.

"If you noticed any suspicious behaviour in and around this filling station in recent days or if you were travelling in the area at this time, we want to hear from you," he said.

"Similarly, if you have dashcam covering this area or live in the general area and may have a doorbell camera, your information could be valuable to our investigation."