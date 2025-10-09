Witness appeal after woman in her 80s dies in Co. Cavan collision

A PENSIONER has died following a collision in Co. Cavan.

Two cars collided on a local road in Carrickatober at ariund 3.30pm on October 7.

One of the drivers, a woman in her 80s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver, a woman in her 40s, was brought to Cavan General Hospital for assessment.

Gardaí have called on anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area between 3pm and 3.30pm are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí,” they said in a statement.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cavan Garda Station on 049 436 8800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”