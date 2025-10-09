Cambridge’s newest hotel is chic, cosy and full of surprises

NESTLED in a busy corner of the historic city of Cambridge is a brand-new hotel which is just bursting with personality.

In fact, it’s not strictly a hotel. It prefers the term ‘aparthotel’ as it boasts the best bits of hotel living with all the comforts of home.

Either way, it is one of the best places my family and I have stayed while enjoying a city break, and I will tell you why.

Wilde Cambridge City is the latest luxury offering from the Staycity Group.

Now this Dublin-headquartered firm operates 39 aparthotels across 18 European cities, but its Wilde venues are particularly special.

Named after Ireland’s beloved Oscar Wilde, and inspired by his “playful wit”, these hotels are purposefully positioned in some of Europe’s most vibrant cities, and they come with the same enticing hybrid offer.

Part boutique hotel, where style and service abound, and part self-catering apartment, offering the freedom and flexibility of home, they are equal parts chic, comfortable and convenient.

The Cambridge offering adds to their existing portfolio of Wilde properties in London, Berlin, Edinburgh, Manchester and Oxford, while there are further openings due in Amsterdam, Lisbon, Porto and Vienna.

A key feature of each of these sites is that they are designed with their surroundings in mind.

These are carefully curated spaces which offer a sense of the culture of their locality coupled with the creature comforts and conveniences of home.

This is exactly what I’m after when exploring a new city with my family, and it is entirely our experience of what Wilde Cambridge City is all about.

Built on the site of a former car park, this city-based bolthole only opened in July.

But when we visited last month, we found it has already more than settled into its historic postcode.

Located unassumingly on Round Church Street, just on the corner of the hustle and bustle of the city, it appears as if it has always been there.

Artwork by local artists adorn its inner walls, where the décor is also inspired by the city’s academic history, and ground-floor bar and restaurant Oscars – which also boasts a plush lounge, handy shop and welcoming co-working space – was a hive of activity.

This is a hotel that is comfortable in its skin and as a result makes you feel totally at home from the moment you enter.

And it really could not be any closer to the action that draws millions of international visitors to Cambridge each year.

Kings College, the River Cam and Jesus Green were all within a ten-minute walk of its entrance, while heading out a little further brought us to the museums, colleges and galleries that we would fill our days exploring.

Now Cambridge is notoriously a city that is best traversed by foot or by bike – which is the preferred mode of transport for its students and local residents alike.

Parking is expensive, for this very reason, as the local authority wishes to discourage driving and encourage more climate-friendly, sustainable alternatives.

And it appears to be working, as the city is full of cyclists, walkers and very few cars.

So, for temporary visitors like us, especially those with young children to get around, choosing a central location for your accommodation is vital and this was one of the major pluses of our stay at Wilde.

But there is much more to this hotel than its enviable location and charming interiors.

The apartments themselves really are something to write home about too.

The rooms are so cleverly designed that opening the front door to our living quarters felt a little like entering a Tardis.

Behind that door there was a cosy living room, a modern kitchen - with ample storage, cooking and food prep areas, and a luxurious bedroom with pillows and duvets so agreeable that we ran the risk of diving right into them every time we caught a glimpse of them.

To think that there are 227 of these rooms, which are a mix of studio and one bed apartments, in this hotel is quite mind-blowing.

The building is neat, well-proportioned and easy to get around.

From wherever you are standing it simply does not look like there are hundreds of mini-homes inside it, with people just like us hanging out while they plan the next step on their Cambridge adventure.

But it’s true. Wilde Hotel Cambridge is simply full of surprises.

We came to explore an historic city and a new hotel, and we are certain to become regulars.

Top five family-friendly Cambridge attractions:

Jesus Green

Just a short walk from Wilde Cambridge City is Jesus Green.

This sprawling park, bordered by the River Cam, offers something for everyone, with free tennis courts, a playground, skate park and a lido among the highlights.

Don’t be surprised to see the odd herd of cows passing through as you enjoy your picnic.

Royal Botanical Gardens

The Cambridge University Botanic Garden is a must-see for anyone visiting the city. At 40 acres in size, it is one of the largest university-owned botanic gardens in the world.

It holds a collection of over 8,000 plant species from all over the world to facilitate teaching and research at the University but is also open for the public to enjoy too – boasting a series of beautiful landscapes through which to discover the drama of plant diversity.

Punting on the River Cam

One of the best ways to view the city, and get a history lesson to boot, is from the River Cam itself.

Take a guided punt and sit back and relax while your guide points out all the interesting sites and the history behind them as you glide along the river.

Hop-on, hop-off bus tour

Equally enjoyable and informative is the Cambridge hop-on, hop-off sightseeing bus tour.

To do the full loop of the city takes just over an hour and includes an audio guide explaining all the important sites along the way.

If you hear about something you want to see for yourself, simply hop off the bus and explore the site and hop back on another bus to take you to your next destination.

Hunt for dinosaurs

Indulge your inner dinosaur hunter with a visit to the Sedgwick Museum of Earth Sciences. First opened in 1904 this Cambridge institution is packed full of fascinating historical artefacts.

There are plenty of things for kids to do too - and a lot of it is dinosaur related.

There are specimens donated from the likes of Charles Darwin and Mary Anning, and the building contains around 1.5 million fossil, rock and mineral specimens from around the world.

Depending on the time of year that you visit there are often special activities and events planned with children in mind. But either way a day in this free museum is a day well spent.