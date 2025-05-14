Ireland's first Taco Bell restaurant set to open this summer
Business

Ireland's first Taco Bell restaurant set to open this summer

Taco Bell currently has more than 8,700 outlets worldwide (Image: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

TACO BELL, the popular US fast food restaurant with a Mexican-inspired menu, is to open in Ireland for the first time this year.

The chain was founded in the US in 1962 and currently has more than 8.700 outlets across the world, including in Britain, Spain and Finland.

However, Irish customers will finally be able to get their hands on the brand's tacos, burritos, quesadillas and nachos when the first Irish outlet opens this summer.

Irish forecourt retailer Applegreen, which recently opened Taco Bell outlets at several of its Welcome Break motorway service areas in Britain, has revealed it is bringing the 'iconic' brand to the Emerald Isle.

"We are really excited to announce this partnership to launch the iconic Taco Bell brand in Ireland," said Seamus Stapleton, Managing Director of Applegreen in Ireland.

"This partnership underscores our commitment to bringing world-class roadside hospitality to our customers, offering them greater choice and quality while they travel.

"We are constantly investing in our locations, and I'm sure Irish consumers will be very excited at the arrival of Taco Bell."

'Unique offering'

Applegreen plans to open a number of Taco Bell outlets at its Irish locations over the next five years as part of a €1bn expansion programme.

The company, founded in 1992 with a service station in Ballyfermot, plans to grow its business in Ireland, Britain and the US as it redevelops existing sites and adds new locations in each market.

Matthew Johnson, New Market Lead for Taco Bell Europe, said he believes the restaurants will prove popular with Irish customers.

"We are thrilled to bring Taco Bell's innovative and flavourful menu to Ireland," he said.

"This expansion is a testament to our commitment to growing our brand globally and delivering exceptional dining experiences to new markets.

"We believe that our unique offering will resonate with consumers in Ireland, providing a new and exciting dining option that celebrates bold flavours and a fun, vibrant atmosphere."

In its recent first quarter results, Taco Bell owner Yum! Brands revealed that Taco Bell International system sales grew 8 per cent on 2024, with same-store sales up 3 per cent.

