Irish delegation head to Amsterdam for fintech conference
Business

Irish delegation head to Amsterdam for fintech conference

SOME of Ireland’s most successful fintech firms will be represented at a global industry conference taking place in Amsterdam today.

Ireland’s Finance Minister Robert Troy will lead the delegation at Money2020 Europe, who will meet with fellow industry leaders from multinational companies, as well as political leaders from the Netherlands.

Ireland’s Finance Minister Robert Troy will lead the delegation at Money2020 Europe

Among the Irish-founded firms taking part are global payments platform Stripe, the Kikenny headquartered Transfermate and Fexco, which is based in Kilorglin, Co. Kerry.

“Money2020 is a critical platform for Irish fintechs to showcase their capabilities, connect with global stakeholders, and secure further partnerships,” Minister Troy said today.

“Ireland’s fintech sector is a real asset to the country, with global success stories like Fexco, Stripe, and TransferMate, bolstered by companies who are scaling into being international players,” he added.

“This government and our agencies are committed to ensuring that fintech continues to be developed and invested in.”

Currently the government agency Enterprise Ireland is the third most active investor in fintech in Europe - having invested over €90m in more than 200 Irish-born fintech and financial businesses to date.

“It is a great honour to represent the Irish Government at Money2020, where I will be seeing first-hand the mark which our companies make on the international stage,” Minister Troy said.

“I will also use the opportunity to highlight Ireland as a destination of choice for financial innovation.

“Our skills and access to multiple markets make us a competitive force in Europe, and that is something I will continue with the forthcoming work on the Government’s next international financial services strategy, Ireland for Finance.”

See More: Amsterdam, Fexco, Fintech, Ireland, Stripe, Transfermate

Related

How Ella and Jo became a global beauty brand
Business 1 day ago

How Ella and Jo became a global beauty brand

By: Mark Murphy

Construction company Murphy sees operating profits jump 11 per cent after strong year
Business 2 days ago

Construction company Murphy sees operating profits jump 11 per cent after strong year

By: Gerard Donaghy

Channelscaler: Merger of Galway's Channel Mechanics and US firm Allbound to create 50 new jobs
Business 2 days ago

Channelscaler: Merger of Galway's Channel Mechanics and US firm Allbound to create 50 new jobs

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Irishman Jonathan Anderson makes history as creative director for Dior
News 4 hours ago

Irishman Jonathan Anderson makes history as creative director for Dior

By: Mark Murphy

'Peace, not war' - Bernie Sanders tells Cork on Irish visit
News 21 hours ago

'Peace, not war' - Bernie Sanders tells Cork on Irish visit

By: Peter Kelly

Taoiseach 'shocked and saddened' after man dies and child injured in Carlow shooting incident
News 1 day ago

Taoiseach 'shocked and saddened' after man dies and child injured in Carlow shooting incident

By: Gerard Donaghy

RTÉ series returns to explore stories behind Ireland's most popular songs, beginning with Grace
Entertainment 1 day ago

RTÉ series returns to explore stories behind Ireland's most popular songs, beginning with Grace

By: Gerard Donaghy

Exiles reign again in Croke Park thriller
Sport 2 days ago

Exiles reign again in Croke Park thriller

By: Éanna Mackey

Man in critical condition following serious assault in Co. Tyrone
News 2 days ago

Man in critical condition following serious assault in Co. Tyrone

By: Gerard Donaghy