Irish delegation head to Amsterdam for fintech conference

SOME of Ireland’s most successful fintech firms will be represented at a global industry conference taking place in Amsterdam today.

Ireland’s Finance Minister Robert Troy will lead the delegation at Money2020 Europe, who will meet with fellow industry leaders from multinational companies, as well as political leaders from the Netherlands.

Among the Irish-founded firms taking part are global payments platform Stripe, the Kikenny headquartered Transfermate and Fexco, which is based in Kilorglin, Co. Kerry.

“Money2020 is a critical platform for Irish fintechs to showcase their capabilities, connect with global stakeholders, and secure further partnerships,” Minister Troy said today.

“Ireland’s fintech sector is a real asset to the country, with global success stories like Fexco, Stripe, and TransferMate, bolstered by companies who are scaling into being international players,” he added.

“This government and our agencies are committed to ensuring that fintech continues to be developed and invested in.”

Currently the government agency Enterprise Ireland is the third most active investor in fintech in Europe - having invested over €90m in more than 200 Irish-born fintech and financial businesses to date.

“It is a great honour to represent the Irish Government at Money2020, where I will be seeing first-hand the mark which our companies make on the international stage,” Minister Troy said.

“I will also use the opportunity to highlight Ireland as a destination of choice for financial innovation.

“Our skills and access to multiple markets make us a competitive force in Europe, and that is something I will continue with the forthcoming work on the Government’s next international financial services strategy, Ireland for Finance.”