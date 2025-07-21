Irish scientist appointed to UN panel examining nuclear war

AN IRISH scientist has been appointed to a UN panel studying the effects of nuclear war.

Dr Neil Rowan, of the Technological University of the Shannon: Midlands Midwest, will sit on the newly established United Nations Scientific Panel on the Effects of Nuclear War.

“I am humbled to contribute to the assembled panel of internationally-leading scientists where we will advise on the effects of nuclear war for the United Nations,” the Athlone native said of his selection.

“These duties are quite profound given that we will investigate the physical and societal consequences of nuclear war on a local, regional, and global scale encompassing examining climatic, environmental, radiological, public health, and socioeconomic impacts.”

He added: “Additionally, it reflects a unified global commitment to garner and share key knowledge on what is a critical topic for humanity.”

Dr Rowan is one of 21 scientists from around the world appointed to the panel, which was established following a resolution led by Ireland and New Zealand at the UN General Assembly in 2024.

Recognised in Stanford University’s list of World Top 2% of Scientists in 2023, Dr Rowan has over three decades’ experience in the field of applied microbiology.

Tánaiste Simon Harris has welcomed his appointment.

“I am delighted that, once again, Irish people are front and centre of global efforts to achieve a world free from the threat of nuclear weapons,” he said.

“Recent events demonstrate the increasing level of nuclear risk the world faces,” he added.

“The work of Dr Rowan and his fellow panellists will be an invaluable contribution to our evidence-based understanding of the catastrophic effects of a nuclear war.”

The 21-member panel will work until 2027 when it will publish a report based on the latest science.

Dr Rowan, who is from Westlodge in Athlone, studied at the University of Galway.