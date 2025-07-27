Irish firm Ballymore secures planning permission for £1.7bn Edgware redevelopment

IRISH developer Ballymore and Places for London have secured outline planning permission from the London Borough of Barnet for the £1.7bn redevelopment of Edgware Town Centre.

The development will deliver up to 3,365 new homes, of which 35 per cent (1,150 homes) will be affordable, with half for social rent.

It will also more than double the existing commercial and leisure space, with 460,000 sq/ft of new shops, cafés, restaurants and a new cinema.

"Town centres and our local high streets are the beating heart of London's communities — by enabling their success we create opportunity for jobs, growth, connection and foster pride of place," said John Mulryan, Group Managing Director at Ballymore.

The estimated £1.7bn investment will create more than 1,400 full-time jobs and generate £80m GVA for the local economy.

It will include 463 student accommodation spaces and 11.9 acres of green and open space, including opening access to the new Deans Brook Nature Park.

The plans prioritise pedestrians and cyclists, with new walking routes, safer crossings and street layouts designed to give people priority over vehicles.

A 200-space public cycle hub will support active travel, while new infrastructure will make cycling around Edgware safer and more convenient.

A major upgrade to Edgware's transport infrastructure will deliver a new bus interchange with improved accessibility between bus and Tube services with seating and step-free access.

'Immensely proud'

"Our shared vision for Edgware will breathe new life into the town centre — transforming it into a more vibrant, inclusive and welcoming place for residents, businesses and visitors alike," said Mr Mulryan.

"We are immensely proud of these proposals, which are the result of five years of local views and deeply value the input we've received throughout the process.

"We are excited by the masterplan that has emerged and look forward to continuing our work with the community and our partners to bring this vision to reality."

Since acquiring the Broadwalk Shopping Centre in 2020, Ballymore has undertaken more than four-and-a-half years of sustained engagement with residents, community groups and interested stakeholders.

Thousands of conversations and feedback submissions have shaped the proposals throughout the design process.

The consent for the Edgware Town Centre proposals follows the recent announcement by Places for London confirming Ballymore as its joint venture partner for the new Limmo Peninsula development, with partnerships on additional east London sites also being explored.

Places for London is the wholly-owned commercial property company of Transport for London.

Ballymore was founded in Ireland in 1982 by Sean Mulryan and is one of Britain and Ireland's most innovative and dynamic property developers.