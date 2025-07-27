Man in serious condition in hospital following Dublin assault
News

A MAN is in a serious condition in hospital after being assaulted in Dublin on Friday night.

The incident occurred at around 10pm on Sean McDermott Street in Dublin 1.

The man, aged in his 40s, was taken to Beaumont Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

"No arrests have been made. Enquiries are ongoing," added a garda spokesperson.

Witnesses or anyone with information relating to the incident is asked to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 01 666 8000 or the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666111.

