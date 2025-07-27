Police appeal for information on movements of car the night before Co. Fermanagh murders

POLICE investigating the murders of a mother and her two children in Co. Fermanagh have appealed for information on the movements of a car the night before their deaths.

Vanessa Whyte, 45, her 13-year-old daughter Sara Rutledge and son James Rutledge, 14, died in a shooting incident in Maguiresbridge on Wednesday morning.

A man, who is a member of the same household, is being treated in hospital for serious injuries.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said police are appealing for information involving the movements of a vehicle on Tuesday evening.

"Our investigation is ongoing and we are working tirelessly to determine the exact circumstances of this tragedy," he said.

"I would continue to appeal generally for anyone with information to come forward and more specifically I would ask anyone who saw a silver Mercedes saloon car being driven in the Clones Road area of Newtownbutler, or between Maguiresbridge and Newtownbutler, on the evening of Tuesday, July 22, to call detectives on 101, quoting reference 276 23/07/25.

"Anyone who was travelling in the area and who may have captured dash-cam footage which could assist, please get in touch."

A vigil was held for the three family members at Maguiresbridge Primary School on Friday night, where a book of condolence has also been opened.